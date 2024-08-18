Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/18/2024 – 17:13

With more than 2.1 million applicants and the application this Sunday (30), the Unified National Public Exam (CPNU) will have the official preliminary answer key for the objective test released on Tuesday (20). Participants will be able to check the correct answers in official page of the contest.

After the results are released, candidates will have August 20 and 21 to appeal if they do not agree with the resolution of any question. According to the official schedule, the image of the answer sheet will be available on September 10, and the final grades for the objective tests, after all appeals have been evaluated, will be released on October 8.

The preliminary score for the essay test should also be released on October 8th. Requests for review of the open questions may be submitted on October 8th and 9th, with the final score for the essay tests scheduled for October 17th.

The call for submission of titles will also be made on October 8th. The necessary documents, as set out in the notice, must be submitted between October 9th and 10th. The preliminary result of the title evaluation was scheduled for November 4th, with appeals on November 4th and 5th and the final review grade on November 19th.

Before the final CNU score is released on November 21, candidates who self-declare as black and indigenous and who are competing for reserved positions have their own schedule for verifying their declared status. On October 17, there will be a call for this procedure, which should take place between November 2 and 3.

Schedule of the Unified National Competition (CNU) – Art/Agência Brasil

Candidates who have declared a disability, who also have reserved places, must undergo a medical examination, with psychosocial assessment, between October 17th and 25th.

The preliminary results of the assessment of the veracity of self-declaration for black and indigenous candidates will be released on November 13, the same date on which the preliminary results of the psychosocial assessment of disabled candidates will be released. Appeals may be filed on November 13 and 14, and the results will be released together with the final grade on November 21.

The CNU exams will be held this Sunday in 228 cities, in all states and in the Federal District. The 2.1 million applicants will compete for 6,640 vacancies in 21 federal government agencies. The competition will also have a reserve list, in which more than 13,000 successful candidates will be placed on the waiting list, with the possibility of new calls, including for temporary vacancies that arise. The initial basic salaries of those approved range from R$4,407.90 to R$22,900, depending on the position.