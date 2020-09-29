If you want to find out whether your number has been blocked or not, then you cannot find out through this message. For this, you have to call the front number. Only then will it be revealed.

The blocked number can be detected in such a way that you call on the number you suspect, if the phone gets busy again and there is a possibility that your number has been blocked.

Find out like this

If your call is disconnected, try calling from another number. A long ring goes from the second number and if the call arises, then you are sure your number has been blocked.

Will be clear

The call is going on calling from another number and if not from your number, then it becomes clear that your number has been blocked. If you want, you can ask to unblock your number by calling or messaging from another number. Knowing too many times the number gets blocked unknowingly.

