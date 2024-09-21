Even after appointing a legal representative, Elon Musk’s company still needs to complete a series of steps to resume operations in the country

OX (formerly Twitter) announced on Friday night (September 20, 2024) that it had appointed lawyer Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição as the company’s legal representative in Brazil. Elon Musk’s social network had 24 hours to make the appointment.

However, a new decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), ratified this Saturday (21.set), says that the appointment was not properly fulfilled.

The minister gave X 5 days to present documents proving the company’s regularity in the country, such as original corporate powers of attorney granted by Twitter.

Read below what is still needed for X to start working again in Brazil:

proof of regularity of legal representative – according to Moraes, the company did not send the original document of the corporate power of attorney granted by the majority foreign partner, and gave 5 days for the regularity to be certified. OX informed that the original copies should arrive in Brazil by Monday (23.Sep);

– according to Moraes, the company did not send the original document of the corporate power of attorney granted by the majority foreign partner, and gave 5 days for the regularity to be certified. OX informed that the original copies should arrive in Brazil by Monday (23.Sep); profile knockdown – One of Moraes’ orders was to remove profiles that published criminal or anti-democratic messages. On Wednesday night (18 September), X began to deactivate the profiles, despite initially resisting;

One of Moraes’ orders was to remove profiles that published criminal or anti-democratic messages. On Wednesday night (18 September), X began to deactivate the profiles, despite initially resisting; fines – Elon Musk’s platform circumvented the judicial blockade and resumed operating without authorization on Wednesday (18.Sep). Moraes ordered a new blockade, in addition to the immediate suspension of the use of the CloudFlarea system to prevent attacks. The daily fine for remaining in the area was set at R$5 million;

Elon Musk’s platform circumvented the judicial blockade and resumed operating without authorization on Wednesday (18.Sep). Moraes ordered a new blockade, in addition to the immediate suspension of the use of the CloudFlarea system to prevent attacks. The daily fine for remaining in the area was set at R$5 million; new decision – After all steps have been completed by the company, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) must be notified and then issue an unblocking order to the internet providers.

REMEMBER

OX was blocked by order of Moraes on August 30 after the social network failed to present a legal representative in the country. On September 2, the 1st Panel of the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the decision.

The suspension of the social network is yet another chapter in the long dispute between Moraes and billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the platform, which has been dragging on for months.

On August 17, X closed its office in the country and laid off all local employees. Then, on August 28, Moraes ordered Musk to appoint a legal representative in Brazil or risk taking X offline. The billionaire did not comply with the order, and Moraes ordered the suspension of the platform.