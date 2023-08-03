Lula’s nomination for Court, lawyer takes office this Thursday; passed the Senate on June 21

Lawyer Cristiano Zanin takes office this Thursday (3.Aug.2023) as Minister of stf (Federal Court of Justice). appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the PT’s former lawyer was approved by the Senate on June 21.

Before being approved by the plenary, the candidate went through a sabbatical at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the House, where he was approved by 21 votes to 5. The vote had no abstentions.

The commission’s sabbath lasted 7 hours and 43 minutes. Zanin was questioned by 32 senators on various topics.

O Power360 list the highlights below:

impediments : “I do not believe that the simple fact of putting a label on the process, indicating the name Lava Jato, this can be a criterion to be used, from a legal point of view, to assess suspicion and impediment”, he said. The lawyer argued that it is necessary to analyze the parties and the content of the process to know if he should withdraw from the trial;

: “I do not believe that the simple fact of putting a label on the process, indicating the name Lava Jato, this can be a criterion to be used, from a legal point of view, to assess suspicion and impediment”, he said. The lawyer argued that it is necessary to analyze the parties and the content of the process to know if he should withdraw from the trial; abortion : “The right to life is provided for in the Federal Constitution. So it’s a fundamental guarantee. So we have to praise the right to life and we comply with what the Federal Constitution says”;

: time frame : “In theory, our Constitution provides for both the right to property and also the right of indigenous peoples. Both the legislative activity and the judgment must take this into account and weigh the discussion in order to reach a conciliation. The Supreme itself must take the Constitution into account”;

drugs : “My view is that drugs are an evil that needs to be fought and that is why the Senate should improve this discussion with that objective. The only observation I make is that, within a Democratic State of Law, public agents need to have their attributions well defined”;

: same-sex marriage : “I respect all forms of expression of affection and love. I believe that this is an individual right, a fundamental right, people being able to express affection and love in their own way. This has to be respected by society and also by institutions”;

January 8th : “I’m going to say what I’ve always defended during my career: I don’t agree with any anticipated penalty, the penalty has to be served in the event of a final conviction. Of course, this does not exclude the application of precautionary measures during the process, including the possibility of imprisonment.”he replied when asked about the case of those arrested on January 8th.

: penitentiary system : “Today we have a prison population of more than 700,000 prisoners and that could reach 1 million if all the arrest warrants are fulfilled. 69% of this population is made up of black people and this is a worrying fact. Justice cannot persecute people for their personal characteristics. It is a challenge, I think the CNJ [Conselho Nacional de Justiça] has collaborated to address this issue. I think there are other measures that come from the dialogue between the Three Powers to face this scenario that is very worrying. I’m not advocating not punishing those who commit crimes, but perhaps giving some thought to this criminal policy. Today we already have alternative sentences, we have other forms of serving sentences that can even be improved”;

femicide : “I really understand that there should be concern about violence against women and measures that can make existing legislation more efficient, in order to punish, within an expected time, those who may commit illicit acts or crimes against women. Perhaps Congress itself also has a relevant role in being able to debate and, eventually, even establish priority in certain judgments. Today, we already have types of processes that have priority in judgment, as is the case of habeas corpus. Perhaps some complementary legislative measure could also be considered, in order to make certain processes also a priority in the trial in the country’s courts and tribunals”;

press freedom : “I strongly support freedom of the press. I defend freedom of the press as a fundamental right, including those who have the right to be informed. In my career, in my professional work, including, I had the opportunity, on several occasions, to defend freedom of the press in court, to defend companies and journalists who, for some reason, were having their professional activity curtailed. So, my trajectory is in defense of freedom of the press and I think so, also because we have a consolidated situation here that, of course, must always be improved”;

fishing expedition: “Regarding the practice of fishing expeditions, it is a practice that must be condemned, because the State cannot choose someone as a target and then seek evidence against that target. In fact, the persecution activity must be justified in its origin and follow all the rites provided for by law to be legitimate. The courts have even annulled several investigations and lawsuits based on the practice of fishing expeditions. So, I understand that it is not an acceptable practice within due process of law.”.

That last statement was in response to Senator’s question Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ). On the occasion, the congressman mentioned the practice of fishing expedition (English term for “predatory fishing”), suggesting that it was the case of the apprehension of his father’s cell phone, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“It’s fishing, as it’s called in the legal world, in which you throw a net, pull it in and see what’s caught in it. […] Do you know how it is? When they say they’re going to get the vaccination card at someone’s house to get their cell phone?”questioned the senator during the sabbath.