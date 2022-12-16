The Senate released on Thursday (Dec.15.2022) the script for the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The script brings the scheduled times for events within the National Congress.

The ceremony is scheduled for January 1 at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. The inaugural script begins at the National Congress at 1:45 pm. It will be the last time the ceremony will be held on this date. As of 2027, the President of the Republic will take office on January 5.

Lula and Alckmin’s departure from Congress towards the Planalto Palace is scheduled for 4:20 pm. The expectation of the first lady, Rosângela Lula da Silva, is that the ceremony in the Planalto will be conducted during sunset, from 5 pm. Also according to Janja, the part of the ceremony scheduled to be held at the Itamaraty Palace should begin at 6:30 pm.

Janja is responsible for organizing the event, including the events on the Esplanada dos Ministérios lawn, with concerts by various artists. The performances will be held on 2 stages, named after Gal Costa and Elza Soares, icons of Brazilian music who died in 2022. Among the artists expected for the party are Fernanda Abreu, Leoni, Margareth Menezes, Otto, Maria Rita, Gaby Amarantos, Odair José, Martinho da Vila, Chico César and Pabllo Vittar.

From the Esplanada, the public will be able to follow the traditional parade in an open car, in which Lula will travel along the track in front of the ministries. On the screens, the public will also watch the protocol events, such as the act that makes official the inauguration, in the National Congress, the pronouncement and transmission of the presidential sash.

Read the script of the inauguration ceremony at the National Congress:

1:30 pm to 2:30 pm: Arrival of authorities and guests in the White Room;

1:45 pm to 2:30 pm : Arrival of the Heads of State and Government at Annex 1 of the Senate;

2:20 pm to 2:30 pm: Arrival of the elected president and vice president at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília;

2:30 pm: Departure of the procession from the Metropolitan Cathedral towards the National Congress;

2:40 pm: Arrival of the president and vice president elected at the National Congress with reception by the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira;

3pm: Beginning of the formal session of the presidential inauguration. The opening will be held, in order; execution of the National Anthem; constitutional commitment; reading and signing of the term of office of the elected President and Vice-President of the Republic; President’s statement; statement by the President of the National Congress; and closure of the formal session;

3:50 pm: Displacement of the president and vice president to the Audience Room of the Senate presidency;

4pm: Departure of the President and Vice-President from the Audience Room towards the external area of ​​the Palace;

4:05 pm: Beginning of the external ceremony of military honors;

4:20 pm: Departure of the president and vice president to the Planalto Palace.

Read other news🇧🇷

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷