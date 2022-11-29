In cases of purchases made on the internet, the dissatisfied consumer has up to 7 days to ask for their money back.

According to Procon-SP (São Paulo Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation), 899 consumers have already called the service by Monday morning (Nov.28.2022) to deal with problems with purchases on Black Friday, which happened officially last Friday (25.Nov.2022).

Of the complaints, 286 were about delay or non-delivery of the product. Consumers also questioned the fact that the discounts offered were not real; having received a different, incomplete or damaged product or service; the price change at checkout; and product unavailability.

Online shopping

According to the lawyer specializing in Consumer Law, Helena Lariucci, consumers who make purchases outside physical stores can return the product and ask for the money for the purchase –and any other expenses, such as shipping– back within a period of 7 days.

The measure applies to all purchases that were not made at the store’s cashiers, even if they were made by app within the establishment. If the consumer bought the product virtually, through a catalog or from a seller who went to his residence, he still has the right to receive back what he spent.

“He doesn’t need to justify the reason, he can simply ask for the money back”said Lariucci to the Power360🇧🇷 O “right of withdrawal”as the legislation is called, is provided for in Article 49 of the Consumer Protection Code.

According to Vitor Guglinski, specialist in Consumer Law, the supplier has the obligation to bear the costs of returning the product by the consumer immediately and with monetary correction.

For the lawyer, the increase in returns of purchases made during Black Friday is because consumers buy “on impulse”🇧🇷 Guglinski cites marketing techniques and the use of algorithms to “seduce” the consumer to make him buy the product.

“Black Friday is a great argument, a great trigger used by suppliers to seduce these consumers who sometimes do not even need a product or a certain service, but they are influenced by this promise of advantage”he declared.

In-store purchases

Unlike purchases made outside the physical establishment, the consumer who buys the product in person does not have the right to demand a refund.

However, in Brazil, it is common for stores to offer the right of exchange, in which the consumer can exchange his product for another one that is more useful to him.

Guglinski claims that it is a “trade policy issue” and the establishment’s desire to retain the customer. For this reason, an exchange or return policy is adopted.

As the right of exchange is not foreseen in the legislation and the establishment is not obliged to exchange the product, Lariucci says that the practice is something “cultural” of Brazilian trade.

Although it is not an obligation on the part of the stores, there are still rules for the right to exchange: if the supplier actually promises the exchange and he refuses to do so, the establishment may be punished.

