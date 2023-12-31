Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/31/2023 – 13:31

New Year's Eve is commonly marked by fireworks – a spectacle that, in general, is loved or hated by people.

In the state of São Paulo, some city halls – such as São Paulo and Bragança – have already enacted laws that prohibit the setting off of fireworks that emit noise. However, even though they are silent, the artifacts that color the sky raise another concern: burns.

Related news:

In the capital of São Paulo, the Hospital Municipal Doutor Cármino Caricchio, in the Tatuapé neighborhood, has a team specialized in this type of care. From January to November, the Burn Treatment Center (CTQ) treated 98 patients who were victims of firework burns. In the first 11 months of last year, 103 consultations were recorded and, throughout 2022, 115 patients were treated.

The CTQ team is made up of plastic surgeons, nurses, nursing technicians and assistants, psychologist, occupational therapist, physiotherapist, speech therapist, social worker and nutritionist. The center's coordinator, doctor André Toshiaki Nishimura, explains that the less painful the injury, the more serious the injury, contrary to what one might assume.

“When you have a burn, you don’t have it at just one depth. The center of the wound is most affected and you have a halo in another region and also a more peripheral one. The level of pain is inversely proportional to the burn. The more superficial it is, the more it hurts. When the burn is deeper, it reaches the nerve ending and you generally feel less pain, which is a bad sign. When it is deeper, it becomes more whitish, as if it were a carapace, and when it is more superficial, it becomes more pink. Second-degree burns cause blisters”, explains the coordinator.

Nishimura points out that, often, the parts of the body most affected by those who set off fireworks are the face and hands. Therefore, what is recommended is for the victim to try to wash the area with running water and wrap it with a clean cloth or plastic film. Towels, for example, are not a good alternative. “The first thing is to cool the region, because the gunpowder residue can continue to burn”, he explains.

The CTQ coordinator explains that the burned person should seek immediate medical attention, especially because the injuries can affect sensitive areas, such as the eyes, which requires referral to specialists.

Nishimura also says that treating injuries caused by fireworks is expensive: “the patient is generally hospitalized for around three months and undergoes surgery four to six times. This, in the private network, is worth around R$1 million.”

Furthermore, surgical materials are also expensive. “The city hall invests in special dressings that high-end health insurance companies often don’t have.”

Recommendations

Burns from fireworks can be serious and even fatal. To avoid accidents, it is important to take some precautions, such as:

do not handle fireworks without supervision from a responsible adult;

follow the instructions for use and storage described on the packaging;

do not release fireworks towards other people or animals;

keep your distance from people setting off fireworks;

Do not leave children alone near fireworks.

First aid for burns