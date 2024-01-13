Guidelines were released by the Civil Defense of São Paulo during a week of rain in the capital of São Paulo

The São Paulo Civil Defense published a video on social media with guidance for drivers and passengers in case an electrical cable falls on an occupied vehicle.

The warning comes after a week full of storms and flooding in the capital of São Paulo, in addition to falling trees that made it easier to break power lines.

Read the safety guidelines published by the agency:

If a wire falls on the vehicle, the driver should not try to get out. The guidance is to contact the Fire Department, on 193, or Civil Defense, on 199;

as it is likely that the entire car is energized due to the wiring, the rule is not to touch parts outside the car, nor metal parts inside;

the driver must also not let any outsider approach within a radius of 10 meters. Otherwise, she may be electrocuted;

If the vehicle starts to catch fire, the driver and passengers must get out with both feet on the ground, without touching the outside of the vehicle. Then, instead of walking, people should shuffle their feet together, or take small jumps, until they are at least 10 meters away from the car.

Watch the video with instructions (2min22s):

On Friday (January 12, 2024), the city of São Paulo faced the 5th day in a row of heavy rain. The capital of São Paulo remained on alert until 9:25 pm on the day. According to the CGE (Emergency Management Center), further rain is still forecast for the weekend.

Two people died as a result of the rains that have hit the region since the beginning of the week.

On Monday (January 8), a 58-year-old man died after being hit by a tree that fell due to the force of the winds in Itupeva, a municipality about 70 km from the capital of São Paulo.

On the same day, some neighborhoods in the capital were left without electricity after the storm that knocked down around 200 trees. On Tuesday (January 9), a second victim, whose identity was not disclosed, died after a live wire fell on Rua Pedro de Toledo, in Moema.