In 2025 in Spanish football, outside of the postponed league match between Real Madrid and Valencia, the curtain will open with the dispute of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. A third round that was drawn last Monday and whose schedules have been published by the Spanish Football Federation.

The sixteen matches of this phase, from which the teams classified for the round of 16 will emerge, are played between Friday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 7. These are the schedules: Friday January 3 Racing de Ferrol – Rayo Vallecano (19.00) Granada – Getafe (19.00)





Pontevedra – Mallorca (19.00) Saturday January 4 Huesca – Betis (15.30) Tenerife – Osasuna (15.30) Almeria – Seville (17.30) Barbastro – Barcelona (19.00) Marbella – Atlético de Madrid (21.30) Sunday January 5 Ourense – Valladolid (12.00) Elche – Las Palmas (12.00) Cartagena – Leganés (15.30) Ponferradina – Real Sociedad (15.30) Racing – Celta (15.30) Logroñés – Athletic (21.00) Monday January 6 Deportiva Minera – Real Madrid (19.00) Tuesday January 7 Eldense – Valencia (21.00)

