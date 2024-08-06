Find out what the voting records are in Venezuela

This is a printed document equivalent to the ballot paper, as in Brazil; it is issued by electronic equipment at the end of election day and delivered to representatives of political parties on site and also to the Venezuelan electoral authority.

The president of CNE (National Electoral Council) of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, said on Monday (5.Aug.2024) that he delivered the electoral records to the TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) of the presidential election held on July 28. The document is equivalent to the ballot paper that exists in Brazilian elections and is at the center of the dispute for leadership of the country.

The CNE, linked to Chavismo, declared that Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) was reelected on July 28, but did not release the minutes. The opposition claims fraud and says that its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), won. To support this claim, they created a vote counting platform with the digitalization of the ballot papers collected on the day of the election.

In Venezuela, voters cast their ballots using electronic equipment, similar to the Brazilian system. Unlike in Brazil, however, in the Venezuelan system, the vote is printed and then deposited by the voter in a physical ballot box (which is sealed next to the location).

Each electronic ballot box also prints, at the end of voting, the electoral minutes that show the result (how many votes each candidate received on that device) and the count of blank, void and abstention votes.

Ballot boxes are sent electronically to the CNE, a transmission made through an encrypted network and not over the internet.

Copies of the document, printed by machine, are given to representatives of each Venezuelan party who are at the polling station. Unlike in Brazil, the minutes are not posted on the door or on a notice board in the polling place to make the results easier to publicize. However, political parties can freely distribute these ballot papers.

These are the copies that the opposition has collected and is using to declare that Maduro lost the election. Allies of Edmundo González collected ballot papers issued locally by the equipment at each polling place and then tabulated all these documents to arrive at the result.

The opposition claims to have had access to 83.50% of the results. They indicate that González won by 67% against Maduro’s 30%. These ballots were considered in a study accepted by the United States when the US government stated last Thursday (August 1) that Maduro lost the election.

The Venezuelan electoral minutes contain coding elements that aim to ensure authenticity. These include the circuit and polling station numbers, the date and time of issue, and a code called a “hash,” which is unique and does not repeat. This information appears at the beginning of the minutes. In addition, at the end of each ballot box, there is a QR code and a digital signature.

The CNE said on July 29 that Maduro had obtained 51.2% of the votes. Edmundo González, 44%. At the time, 80% of the ballot boxes had been counted, according to this state body. There is no information about why only this percentage was counted, since the count could be almost automatic on the night of the election date – since the system used in the country is electronic, very similar to the Brazilian one.

Last Friday (2 August), the CNE released an update of the results, which once again confirms Maduro’s victory in the elections. With 96.87% of the ballots counted, the Venezuelan leader is seen as having received 51.95% of the votes against 43.18% for González.

Despite the security features present in the records, it is impossible to confirm that the opposition photographed genuine ballot papers or that they did not alter any of these receipts. Nowadays, it is very easy to create similar receipts with the help of image editing programs on the computer.

There is also no way to guarantee that, in recent days, pro-Maduro figures have not altered electronic voting records that could be used for comparison. Nor is it known how intact the physical ballot boxes used in the July 28 election were – it is impossible to guarantee that they were not tampered with by Maduro allies who lead the CNE.

It is now most likely that there will continue to be a discrepancy between the government and opposition counts. To dispel any doubts, it would be necessary for an independent external body – perhaps an international one – to have access to all the electronic voting machines to audit the internal codes of these machines to determine whether there was data manipulation. The possibility of this type of verification being authorized by Maduro is minimal or non-existent.

