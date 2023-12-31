With 2 stages, 10 shows and 12 minutes of fireworks, New Year's Eve on the Rio coast will have a different transport scheme

The city of Rio de Janeiro released details about the organization of the New Year's Eve party on Copacabana beach. Check out what the celebration will be like:

SHOWS AND FIRES

On the Copacabana waterfront, 2 stages were set up, which will have 5 shows each:

Copacabana Palace Stage (in front of the hotel)

Nathan;

Luísa Sonza;

Gloria Groove;

Ludmilla;

Gres Imperatriz Leopoldinense.

Samba Stage (at the height of Rua República do Peru)

Teresa Cristina;

Jorge Aragão;

Diogo Nogueira;

Beautiful;

Gres Unidos do Viradouro.

At midnight, 10 ferries will launch fireworks via GPS. The show will last 12 minutes, with the sound of a live orchestra, led by conductor Ludhymila Bruzzi. There will also be a drone show.

ACCESS

Road closures in Copacabana and Leme will begin at 7am on Sunday (Dec 31, 2023), with the closure of the Avenida Atlântica lane along the waterfront. At 4pm, the closure begins in both directions. From 7:30 pm onwards, all access to the neighborhood will be closed, with the exception of buses and taxis, which will be able to travel through Copacabana until 10 pm.

From 5am on January 1st, access to the neighborhood will be open to all vehicles, but Avenida Atlântica will remain completely closed until 10am, when the road to the buildings will be opened in a reverse direction.

More than 1,500 traffic agents and municipal guards will be mobilized.

BUS

The lines that circulate through Copacabana will have their itineraries modified. Are they:

426 (Plant x Jardim de Alah, via Santa Bárbara Tunnel);

435 (Grajaú x Gávea, via Santa Bárbara Tunnel);

472 (Screening x Botafogo) – Circular;

583 / 584 (Cosme Velho x Leblon, via Jóquei) – Circular;

740D/2740D (Charitas x Botafogo).

SUBWAY

The special MetrôRio operation will begin at 7pm on the 31st and end at 5am on the 1st. During this period, customers will only be able to use the system with special cards, which can be purchased until 6:59 pm on Sunday at all ticket offices or until they are sold out. The exceptions are the General Osório/Ipanema, Cantagalo/Copacabana and Siqueira Campos/Copacabana stations, where all payment methods will be accepted until midnight.

People with disabilities, people under 6 years of age accompanied by an adult and people over 65 do not need a card, but must present an official supporting document when boarding to access the metro.

During the 31st and 1st, Line 2 trains will run from Pavuna to General Osório/Ipanema. Lines 1 and 4 will maintain the Uruguay-Jardim Oceânico/Barra da Tijuca route. From midnight until 7am on January 1st, only the Cardeal Arcoverde/Copacabana, Siqueira Campos/Copacabana, Cantagalo/Copacabana, General Osório/Ipanema and Jardim Oceânico/Barra da Tijuca stations will remain open for boarding. The others will only operate for disembarking, except the Praça Onze, Saara/Presidente Vargas, Uruguaiana/Centro and Catete stations, which will be closed.

Transfers between lines 1 and 2, from midnight to 7am, will be made at stations on the shared section (between Central do Brasil/Centro and General Osório/Ipanema). On the 1st, the stations will operate from 7am to 11pm, with the exception of Praça Onze, Saara/Presidente Vargas, Uruguaiana/Centro and Catete, which will remain closed until 5am on January 2nd. Both on Sunday and Monday, transfers between lines 1 and 2 can be made on the shared section between the Central do Brasil/Centro and General Osório/Ipanema stations.

On the 31st, the last departures from Botafogo, Antero de Quental and Gávea stations will be at 6pm.

New Year boarding times will be:

From 7pm to 8pm – light green card (one way) and dark green card (round trip);

From 8pm to 9pm – light blue card (one way) and dark blue card (round trip);

From 9pm to 10pm – light pink card (one way) and dark pink card (round trip);

From 10pm to 11pm – yellow card (one way) and orange card (round trip);

From 11pm to midnight – lilac card (one way) and purple card (round trip);

From midnight to 5am – gray card (return).

HEALTH CARE

The health scheme will have 4 health posts and mobile ICUs, which will operate from 5:30 pm on Sunday to 5 am on Monday. They will be on Avenida Atlântica, at the heights of Avenida Princesa Isabel, Siqueira Campos and Bolívar streets and Praça do Lido. The team will have 144 health professionals and 30 ambulances. The UPAs (Emergency Care Units) and hospitals also received reinforcements on shifts.

SECURITY

The security scheme will have 61 towers along the coast, under the command of the Military Police. At Rua Siqueira Campos, 12 containers will house the Monitoring Center, Social Assistance, Women's Secretariat and other public bodies. All logistics will be monitored by COR (Rio Operations Center). The State government's Operation Prohibition will carry out operations during the day and night.

CLEANING

The Copacabana waterfront cleaning operation will begin at 6am on the 1st, with 1,570 street cleaners and 97 vehicles. The city hall's promise is that the roads and sidewalks will be clean by 10 am, to open the lanes.

TOURISM

Using QR codes installed in 11 strategic locations, such as tourist areas, bars, restaurants and hotels, Riotur (Tourism Company of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro) will carry out research via artificial intelligence to contribute to the sector's guidelines in the capital of Rio de Janeiro . Participants who fill out the form will receive a code to purchase discounted attractions.

The city council hopes that the New Year's Eve of 2024 will move R$3 billion in Rio de Janeiro, 15% more than at the turn of 2022 to 2023.