The Chamber of Deputies made changes to the main text regulating the tax reform sent in April by the government. The most significant change was the inclusion of meat in the list of foods with a zero rate of the new taxes.

The text was approved by 336 votes to 142 this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024). It goes to the Senate, where it can be modified.

Here is a summary of the changes in the infographic below:

If you prefer, read the main changes below:

“sin tax” – the list of taxable products has been expanded. Now, they also include sports betting, gambling and electric cars;

basic food basket with zero tax rate – after opposition action, the government gave in and the inclusion of animal proteins (meat, fish, cheese) and salt was approved. Previously, they were partially exempt ;

food with a 60% reduction in the standard rate – the proteins included in the zero aliquot were removed;

“nanoentrepreneurs” – the group is made up of product resellers who earn up to R$40,500 per year. Workers in this category will not need pay the new taxes created by the reform;

medicines – the list was updated to add medicines registered with Anvisa and produced by compounding pharmacies with a 60% reduction;

menstrual health – it was placed in the category of products that will not be subject to taxes;

deliveries – payments were excluded from the tax calculation basis;

vehicles for people with disabilities – limited reductions in rates for vehicles up to R$120,000. The ceiling was now R$150,000;

regional aviation – 40% reduction in taxation will only cover flights whose route provides up to 600 available seats per day, counting outbound and return flights.

