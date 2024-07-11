After pressure from the opposition, meats were included in the basic food basket 100% exempt; the incidence of the “sin tax” was increased

The Chamber of Deputies made changes to the main text regulating the tax reform sent in April by the government. The most significant change was the inclusion of meat in the list of foods with a zero rate of the new taxes.

PLP (Complementary Bill) 68 of 2024 was approved by 336 votes to 142 this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024). It goes to the Senate, where it can be modified.

Here is a summary of the changes in the infographic below:

If you prefer, read the main changes below: