Senor Abravanel, the eternal Silvio Santos, one of the greatest names in the history of TV Brazilian, died this Saturday, 17at the age of 93. Despite having established himself as a television star, Abravanel built his career and fortune by diversifying his business beyond the screen.

Silvio has businesses in the cosmetics, capitalization, media and communication, real estate development and hotel sectors, among others. Before leading billion-dollar businesses, Abravanel began his career as a street vendor, using his power of communication to rise to the position of one of the richest men in Brazil.

In several years, Silvio Santos appeared on the list of the American magazine Forbes, as one of the country’s billionaires. With an estimated fortune of R$ 1.6 billionthe presenter was ranked 209th in Brazil’s overall ranking.

Daughters of Silvio Santos

THE famous television presenter left behind six daughterswhom he even referred to as “Number 1”, “Number 2”, “Number 3”, “Number 4”, “Number 5” and “Number 6”.

The scale corresponds to Cynthia Vieira Abravanel, then came Silvia Abravanel, in the sequence Daniela Beyruti, later Patricia Abravanel Faria, Rebecca Abravanel Rodrigues da Silva and finally, Renata Abravanel.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo