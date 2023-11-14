From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 14/11/2023 – 11:45

The penultimate holiday of November 2023 takes place this Wednesday, the 15th, the date on which the Proclamation of the Republic is celebrated. Public bodies, such as the Post Office, bank branches and INSS will not be open, returning to normal business hours only on Thursday, 16th. The same should happen for Black Awareness Day, on November 20th.

+ São Paulo should reach 40ºC this week; see the forecast for the next few days and when it is expected to rain

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) informs that there will be no in-person service to the public at bank branches this Wednesday, and on Black Awareness Day, on November 20th (Monday), in states and municipalities where the date is a public holiday. On November 16th (Thursday), 17th (Friday) and 21st (Tuesday), banks are normally open in locations that do not have municipal holidays.

Self-service areas will be available to customers, as well as the banks’ digital and remote channels (internet and mobile banking). Consumption bills (water, energy, telephone, etc.) and payments due on 15/11 or 20/11 can be paid, without extra charges, on the next business day following the holiday.

In the case of the Post Office, the branches will be closed on the 15th, opening again the following day. The Correios Customer Service Center (CAC) will be available automatically, through Chat or Contact Us (https://www.correios.com.br/); or by calling 0800-725-7282, 0800-725-0100 and 3003-0100.

The same goes for agencies of the National Social Security Institute (INSS). Customer service via telephone 135 will only work for automated services. But activities return to normal on Thursday.