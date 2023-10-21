Petista vetoed the thesis itself, which defined the right of indigenous people only to lands occupied on the date of promulgation of the Constitution

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) vetoed this Friday (October 20, 2023) the time frame project. The veto took place in parts of article 4 of the PL 2,903/2023approved by the National Congress on September 27, which established that indigenous people would only have rights to lands that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution.

With the veto, the head of the Executive removed the possibility of indigenous peoples only having the right to land traditionally occupied and used for productive activities on the date of promulgation of the Constitution.

In total, 5 articles of the bill were partially vetoed, while 19 were fully vetoed and 8 were maintained.

Read below what was maintained and vetoed in the text:

It says that the bill regulates art. 231 of the Federal Constitution to provide for the recognition, demarcation, use and management of indigenous lands.

Establishes the guiding principles of the bill, such as recognition of social organization, customs, languages ​​and indigenous traditions and respect for the cultural specificities of each indigenous community.

Defines what indigenous lands are.

Art. 4 Partially vetoed

It is the thesis of the time frame itself.

Vetoed:

Paragraphs that establish that lands traditionally occupied by indigenous people will be considered to be those that, on the date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution, were inhabited by them, used for their productive activities, essential to the preservation of the resources necessary for their well-being, their physical reproduction and cultural.

Sustained:

Paragraphs that define that the land demarcation procedure will be public, transparent and widely publicized. Ensures translation of decisions into indigenous language.

It establishes that the demarcation must necessarily include the participation of the States and Municipalities in which the intended area is located. It guarantees federative entities the right to effective participation in the administrative process of demarcating lands traditionally occupied by indigenous people.

It ensures full defense to those interested in the demarcation, with notification being mandatory from the beginning of the procedure.

Stakeholder associations may represent members, as long as they are authorized in general meetings

It says that the land survey of the intended area will be accompanied by a detailed report.

It defines that, until the demarcation process is completed and the good faith improvements are compensated, there will be no limitation on the use that a non-indigenous person makes of an area that is their possession and their permanence on the land is guaranteed.

The provisions of art. 148 of Law No. 13,105, of March 16, 2015 (Civil Procedure Code).

Establishes compensation if a non-indigenous person must vacate land belonging to them because it is considered necessary for the sociocultural reproduction of the indigenous community due to the State’s error.

Authorizes the Union to enter privately owned property to collect data and information upon prior written communication to the owner at least 15 working days in advance.

Prevents the expansion of already demarcated indigenous lands.

It defines that the ongoing demarcation processes, that is, not yet defined, must already be adapted to the provisions of this bill.

Establishes that demarcation that does not meet the precepts established in this bill will be null and void.

Art. 16 – Partially vetoed

Sustained:

Paragraphs that define that reserved indigenous areas are those designated by the Union for possession and occupation by indigenous communities, in order to guarantee their dignified subsistence and the preservation of their culture.

Vetoed:

Paragraph that defines that in the event of a change in the cultural traits of the indigenous community that demonstrate that that area is no longer essential for that community, the land may be taken back or allocated to the Agrarian Reform Program.

The same legal regime of use and enjoyment adopted for traditionally occupied indigenous lands applies to reserved indigenous lands.

It defines that acquired indigenous areas are those acquired in any way permitted by civil legislation, such as purchase, sale or donation, being a private asset.

It establishes that it is up to indigenous communities to choose how to use and occupy their lands.

Art. 20 – Partially vetoed

Sustained:

It says that the enjoyment of indigenous people does not override the interest of national defense and sovereignty policy.

Vetoed:

Allows the installation of bases, posts and other military installations on indigenous lands regardless of consultation with communities or the competent indigenous body.

Ensures the operations of the armed forces on indigenous land regardless of consultation with communities or the competent indigenous body.

It allows public authorities to install equipment, communication networks, roads, transport routes and health and education buildings on indigenous land.

It establishes that the usufruct of indigenous people on indigenous lands overlapping conservation units is the responsibility of the federal body that manages protected areas.

Art. 24 – Partially vetoed

Sustained:

It says that the entry of non-indigenous people into indigenous areas can be done by authorized individuals, public agents with justification, those responsible for preservation, authorized researchers, people in transit.

Vetoed:

It establishes that the entry, transit and permanence of non-indigenous people on lands cannot be subject to fees being charged by indigenous communities.

Prohibits the charging of fees or exchanges for the use of roads, public equipment, power transmission lines or any other equipment and installations placed at the service of the public on indigenous lands.

Art. 26 – Partially vetoed

Sustained:

Caput that allows the exercise of economic activities on indigenous lands, as long as the community allows the cooperation and hiring of non-indigenous third parties.

Vetoed:

Paragraphs that prohibit legal transactions that eliminate direct ownership of the area by the indigenous community and that allow the signing of contracts aimed at cooperation between indigenous and non-indigenous people to carry out economic activities, including agricultural crops and livestock on the land.

Allows tourism on indigenous land when organized by communities.

It establishes that contact with isolated communities must be avoided as much as possible, except to provide medical assistance or to mediate state action of public benefit.

Establishes tax exemption for lands under occupation and possession of indigenous groups and the exclusive use of natural resources and utilities existing on occupied lands.

Prohibits the agricultural cultivation of genetically modified elements in conservation areas, except in Environmental Protection Areas.

Amends article 2 of Law No. 4,132 to add an item that allows the allocation of areas to indigenous communities that were not on the land on the date of promulgation of the Constitution in cases of need for that space for physical and cultural reproduction.

Amends article 2 of Law No. 6,001 to add an item that guarantees indigenous people permanent possession of the lands occupied on the date of promulgation of the Constitution.