The shares have been trading below $22 for 10 consecutive trading sessions; the company’s shares have not reached this level since 2013

Intel shares on Nasdaq closed this Thursday (August 15, 2024) at US$ 20.69. It was the 10th consecutive closing below US$ 22 – the company’s shares had not reached this level since 2013.

The recent poor performance began on August 2, when shares fell 31%. The decline was the second largest in the history of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since 1971.

The release of Intel’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2024 was the trigger for the fall. The company had a net loss of US$1.61 billion from April to June 2024. Subsequently, as part of a recovery plan, it announced a cost cut of US$10 billion, which included the dismissal of 15,000 employees – 15% of its workforce.

In a letter to employees, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger said it was necessary to align the cost structure with the company’s new operating model and fundamentally change the way it operates. “Our revenues have not grown as expected – and we have not yet fully benefited from powerful trends such as AI”he added.

Intel’s delay in the Artificial Intelligence chip market is behind the company’s numbers, which was once a leader in the technology sector. “Intel had the opportunity to invest in Open AI back then and didn’t want to. Maybe they would have woken up to this change sooner”says analyst Enzo Pacheco, from Empiricus Research.

The company’s problems, however, began earlier: it fell behind in the development of chips for cell phones, when they began to become popular, and continued to focus on having internal manufacturing – something that most of its competitors outsourced.

Unlike other semiconductor companies, Intel is involved in both chip technology development and production. This increases the company’s costs. Competitors such as TSMC and AMD only operate on one of these two fronts.

“Production is a very costly process, in which a lot of money is spent on factories. At the same time, there is the important battle of developing a technological chip. It is on both fronts and it seems that it cannot do either efficiently (…). It loses market share because it cannot make the most technologically advanced chip.”says the analyst.

AMD

AMD and Intel have been historical competitors in the development of processors. In the past, according to Pacheco, there was a perception that Intel manufactured better quality chips and AMD made cheaper, lower quality products. At that time, Intel’s market value was higher than its competitor’s.

Currently, however, this situation has been reversed, after AMD started investing in the quality of its chips and in the manufacture of GPUs aimed at data center. Intel’s market value was US$88.28 on Thursday (August 15), while AMD’s was US$238.50 – more than double.

GPUs are processors made up of smaller, more specialized cores than those found in CPUs. Intel also produces these types of processors, but has reported delays in a number of releases in recent years.

HORIZON

For the Empiricus analyst, even with the recovery efforts announced, Intel’s situation is unlikely to be resolved in the short term. The bad moment, however, does not put a possible closure of the company on the horizon.

“It’s such a big business that it’s hard to turn things around so easily, we could see some tough quarters or years“, it says.

He recalls, however, that Intel was one of the main beneficiaries of the Chips Act – a US government program to increase semiconductor production in the United States –, which could help the company.

It will receive $19.5 billion in grants and loans to expand and modernize facilities in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon. A statement on Intel’s website says the incentive will allow the company to produce “the world’s most advanced chips by 2025.”