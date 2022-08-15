Voters must follow the Electoral Justice guidelines before going to the polls.

The Electoral Justice began to reinforce for voters, especially for those who vote for the 1st time, the procedures and also what they can or cannot do on polling day. The 1st round of the 2022 elections will be in 49 days.

First of all, the voter must check where their polling station is, that is, where the urn in which they should vote is located. The address can be found at TSE portal (Superior Electoral Court).

Here are the documents that voters must bring to vote:

voter registration – in the digital version through the e-Título application or in paper form;

– in the digital version through the e-Título application or in paper form; official document with photo – RG, CNH, passport, certificate of reservist, work card or cards issued by professional bodies such as OAB (Brazilian Bar Association), CFM (Federal Council of Medicine), Crea (Regional Council of Engineering and Agronomy), etc. .

On polling day, voters can express their political and ideological convictions, as long as it is done individually and silently. This means that you are free to go to vote with a pin, flag, sticker or t-shirt of your candidate or party.

It is not allowed, however, the agglomeration of people wearing uniforms or carrying any candidate or party identifier. It is also prohibited to approach, entice or try to persuade people who are going to vote, warns the Electoral Justice.

These attitudes can constitute the crime of exiting the ballot box, a practice prohibited by electoral legislation and whose penalty can be from 6 months to one year of detention.

Another warning made by the Electoral Justice is for voters not to take cell phones or cameras to the voting booth. It is not allowed to take pictures of the ballot box and votes.

This is seen as a way of breaking the secrecy of the vote, one of the fundamental principles of the electoral process. According to the TSE, anyone caught in the cabin with any telecommunications device – including cell phones, walkie talkie or radio transmitter – or registration as a photographic camera and camcorder, can be framed in article 312 of the Electoral Code.

The penalty is up to 2 years in prison for anyone who violates or attempts to violate the secrecy of the vote. Voters with disabilities or reduced mobility can count on the help of a person of their choice to vote, even if this has not been requested before polling day.

According to the TSE, blind voters can receive guidance from poll workers on the use of the audio system available in the electronic voting machine, with disposable headphones offered by the Electoral Justice. In 2022, there are ballot boxes with subtitles in pounds to help the hearing impaired vote.

