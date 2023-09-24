From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/24/2023 – 15:00

Copart, organizer of extrajudicial auctions, allows drivers to buy used, pre-owned and 0 km vehicles at prices up to 30% lower than the Fipe Table. However, before buying a car at auction, you need to understand how it works and pay attention to the details involved in the negotiation.

As with any vehicle purchase, drivers need to transfer the car into their name. Therefore, it is important to have information to make the process simple and start taking advantage of the new acquisition.

The main tip to avoid problems with the purchase is to understand the specifics of the vehicle that will be purchased. Therefore, read the auction notice carefully. The document contains information about the operation, dates, deadlines and specifications of the models present in that batch. Furthermore, you can check the general auction rules. The notice functions as the “purchase and sale contract” and, therefore, must be consulted by the consumer.

Choose the best purchasing option

In auctions organized by Copart Individuals or legal entities can participate. In each case, however, there are requirements and documentation that must be presented by drivers. Individuals wishing to sell their vehicle at the auction must present their General Registration (RG) or National Driving License (CNH). In the case of companies, there are two possibilities in the country’s current legislation.

In the case of companies that work with car dismantling, the necessary documents are: identity of the company representative, social contract with a term of up to seven years from the date of signature and proof of accreditation of the dismantling company with regulatory bodies. Other types of companies must only present the first items.

Documentation is with Detran

To regularize the car, you must contact the State Department of Traffic (Detran) and present all the necessary documents to the State Government body. Therefore, the driver must initiate the administrative process of changing the certificates. The necessary documentation includes: