Attack on Cantinho Bom Pastor Nursery, in Blumenau (SC), motivates deputies and senators to resume projects in Congress

Deputies and senators, mobilized by the attack on the Creche Cantinho Bom Pastor, in Blumenau (SC), articulated to resume or initiate the processing of projects that seek to improve safety in schools. read below some initiatives defended by congressmen.

Part of the proposals is related to the implementation of armed security in educational institutions, the creation of national mental health policies and the updating of criminal legislation with a focus on this subject. More than 20 proposals have been filed in the Chamber of Deputies since Wednesday (April 5), the day of the attack in Santa Catarina.

Other proposals were being processed since before the last tragedy. It is the case of a project of law of 2021 of the deputy Emanuel Pinheiro Neto (MDB-MT). The text determines that the Union, the Federal District, the States and the municipalities promote, in collaboration, the implementation of school policing in the protection of children and adolescents.

The increase in the security apparatus would come from the deployment of police battalions in public and private teaching units. The proposal was presented in June 2021 and is stopped at the House Education Commission.

Similar proposal, the PL (bill) 53872020, by senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) allows the designation of military personnel from the paid reserve of the Military Police and the Military Fire Department of the Federal District to, on a voluntary and temporary basis, act in patrolling. The text, already approved by the Senate, is under analysis in the House.

Suggested in 2022, senator proposal Mecias de Jesus (Republicanos-RR) of 2022, indicates the mandatory presence of a security professional in schools. “The goal is to guarantee support and safety for students, teachers and the entire school community”said the congressman.

the senator Alan Rick (União-AC) proposed in 2015, even when he was a deputy, include security among the duties of the State towards public school education. With approval, it would formalize a series of rules on school safety.

A project that deals with another area affected by this type of attack establishes the National Policy for Psychosocial Care in School Communities. The text has already been approved by the Senate and, last week, it was approved by the Education Committee, under the rapporteurship of deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP).

In the opinion of the senator Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS), holder of the Commission for Education, Culture and Sport, the National Congress should intensify, in the coming months, the appreciation of projects that deal with the subject.

“Among the initiatives are the installation of metal detectors, increased penalties for homicides in educational institutions and measures to combat hate on social networks”, said the senator to Power360.

New proposals soar

More than 20 proposals have been filed since Wednesday (April 5), the day of the attack in Santa Catarina, at the Chamber of Deputies.

Another dozen proposals have been suggested since March 27, when a teacher died, 4 teachers and 1 student were stabbed at the Thomazia Montoro State School, in São Paulo.

On March 28, 1 day after the 1st attack, the deputy professor Goreth (PDT-AP) proposed, for example, a project of law that creates the National Program for the Promotion of the Culture of Peace in Schools.

On the same day, deputy delegate palumbo (MDB-SP) presented a text that, if approved, makes it mandatory to install metal detectors in public and private schools.

On April 5 alone, there were at least 5 formal suggestions for hiring public safety professionals for the surroundings or the internal structure of schools.

Deputies in favor of making the carrying and possession of firearms more flexible took the opportunity to defend, for example, the arming of teachers and security guards. It is the case of PL 1642from the deputy caroline de toni (PL-SC).

In addition to the installation of metal detectors — suggested by several bills —, the deputy Silvye Alves (União-GO) points out in its text the need to install electric fences in kindergartens and schools.

the deputy Meire Seraphim (União-AC) proposes to amend the Penal Execution Law to determine the penalty limit at 60 years, in a fully closed regime, including the commission of crimes within the school environment as an aggravating factor.

Here are, in general lines, the main suggestions presented by deputies and senators: