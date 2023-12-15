Government was unable to end the mechanism that makes large companies pay less taxes, but there were restrictions

Next week, the Senate plenary should analyze the provisional measure that changes JCP (interest on equity) rules – an instrument used by large companies to remunerate shareholders and pay less taxes. The text was approved in the Chamber this Friday (Dec 15, 2023).

The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) intended to eliminate the JCP from 2024, but was unable to advance the proposal in Congress. Even so, the changes will be a form of indirect increase in taxes, IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit). The economic team of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadargues that it is a way of reducing tax benefits for the richest.

Instead of ending the JCP, the Chamber approved a text that establishes criteria and restricts the values ​​that companies can consider as the basis for calculating interest on equity. In other words, the way in which this company expense will be deducted from the federal tax calculation base will be more restricted.

In practice, JCP is a way for companies to receive loans from their own shareholders, partners or quota holders (equity, therefore). It remunerates them with the payment of interest from the capital invested in the company.

With the flexibility of the government's proposal, the tax benefit tends to decrease, but the impact will not be the R$ 10.4 billion predicted by the government in 2024. The Ministry of Finance has not yet released the fiscal impact value for next year. Everardo Maciel, former secretary of the Federal Revenue, declared that “tax repercussion” won’t have much relevance.

The company will not be able to consider gains in equity resulting from corporate acts between dependent parties, “that do not involve the effective entry of assets into the legal entity, with a definitive increase in equity”.

In short, the provision of the law prevents artificial accounting maneuvers that increase the basis for payment of JCP. In this case, companies will not benefit from entering into corporate acts with a subordinate enterprise that do not represent an effective increase in the value of the company's assets.

Previously, this corporate act could be accounted for by the company paying less IRPJ and CSLL – even if there was no increase in equity. The rule prohibits this possibility from January 1, 2024, when the law comes into force – if approved in the Senate.

Only interest on equity that is actually contributed to the company will be deducted from IRPJ. Another change concerns capital reserves, which are like a type of company savings for emergency situations. The company can contribute part of the resources and use it as a form of JCP to remunerate shareholders.

The restriction adopted by the Chamber means that the reserve can only be used if it is an amount created by a difference between the issue price of the company's shares and the nominal value.

The use of donations or government subsidies for investments also cannot be included in the JPC calculation.

TAX LOOP

Analysts argue that it is necessary to curb abusive tax practices, which are not illegal, but which result in distortions. In other words, it is necessary to close tax loopholes.

“Of these measures that have been taken now, I have no restrictions. I think these are measures that do not compromise the effectiveness and nature of interest on equity and close tax loopholes”, declared Everardo Maciel, former Secretary of Revenue. “Restrictions were created for the company to make an effective investment in the company. These measures are not bad. They close loopholes, but the tax repercussions of this will not be very relevant”he completed.

Leonardo Roesler, tax lawyer and partner at RMS Advogados, said that the JCP calculation basis will only be accounted for if the capital is actually invested in the company.

“Companies must, therefore, reevaluate their financial and tax strategies to adapt to these new regulations. It is essential that practices for distributing resources to shareholders strictly align with updated legal precepts, thus avoiding tax risks and possible penalties“, he said.

According to him, accounting maneuvers were legally viable and resulted in a significant tax benefit.

POSSIBLE END OF JCP

Everardo Maciel declared that the government's attempt to end the JCP was “totally out of place”. According to him, the government would lose revenue.

“When establishing the extinction of the JCP, [o governo] lost the source revenue that exists today”, he said. “Every time a person distributes interest on equity, whoever distributes it makes a 15% retention and collects it. It will disappear if you take away the interest”he completed.

The former Revenue Secretary stated that the taxpayer would take out a loan to compensate for the end of the JCP. “When I borrow money, because I will deduct the interest, I will worsen my debt profile, but I will pay less tax. In other words, it’s a shot in the foot.”he said.

In addition to the loss of revenue, the high number of loans from companies would put pressure on Brazil's credit market, harming small companies' access to financing.