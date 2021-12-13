This Wednesday (15) the Central Bank will implement the fourth and final phase of open banking, a data sharing system between banks that began in February.

The new phase will allow the sharing of information about investments, insurance, pensions and services related to foreign exchange. Now, banks will have to make public information about products with CDB, LCI, LCA, RDB, fund shares, government bonds, among others.

With this new phase, the so-called “open finance” will be opened, which is the union of bank data sharing (open banking) and insurance (open insurance). The idea is that the sales system for these products has more clarity and the customer can hire services according to what is most advantageous for his own pocket and financial situation at the time.

According to central bank, customers will always have to authorize banks to share financial information or receive data from other institutions.

According to the schedule, on the 15th, the data on products and services will be opened, while on the 31st of May of next year, transactional data referring to insurance, investments and foreign exchange will be opened.

