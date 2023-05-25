Rapporteur removes from the text automatic increase in the expenditure limit to 2.5% and sets the floor for investments at 0.6% of GDP

Rapporteur of the fiscal milestone in the Chamber, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) promoted some changes before the PLP (Supplementary Bill) 93 of 2023 go to the vote in the plenary of Casa Baixa on Tuesday (May 23, 2023). O base text was approved by 372 votes against 108 and one abstentionin an expressive victory for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Here are some points added to the device in the last hour:

possibility of contingency investments;

removal of the automatic 2.5% increase in the 2024 spending cap;

floor for investments equivalent to 0.6% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) estimated in the LOA (Annual Budget Law) of the corresponding fiscal year;

ban on excluding expenses from the calculation of the primary result target through the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law);

determination for the Minister of Finance to present public debt data and compliance with the trajectory;

inclusion of Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valuation of Education Professionals) in the spending ceiling, but with accommodation for increased spending and consequent raising of the ceiling;

minimum limit of 75% for discretionary expenses set in the LDO.

Before, the report presented by Cajado brought Fundeb within the expenditure limit, but without the flexibility that will be given in practice. In addition, the previous floor estimated for 2024 was BRL 78 billion, equivalent to 0.75% of the Brazilian GDP.

This Wednesday (May 24), deputies evaluated amendments to the complementary bill of the new fiscal rule, but all the highlights were rejected. After analysis in the House, the text goes to vote in the Senate.

Here is a summary of the new tax rule:

Former Secretary of Finance and Planning of São Paulo and partner of the brokerage firm Warren Reindeerthe Economist Felipe Salto emphasizes the growth of the new spending limit to accommodate the constitutional increases of Fundeb.

“Fundeb was included in the expenses subject to the ceiling, but the ceiling will increase according to the contracted increase in the Constitution. With that, the ceiling floats upwards.,” he declared to Power360.

Former Secretary of the National Treasury and economist at ASA InvestmentsJeferson Bittercourt, assesses that the base text approved brings “improvements over the previous version”.

“It opened up the possibility that expenditure growth in 2024 might not be fixed at the upper limit of the band, connecting, in some way, to an expectation of revenue. There were, on the other hand, changes that take away flexibility from the contingency that was established, by saying that the execution of the investment can only be limited in the same proportion as other expenses. The balance is marginally positive”told this digital newspaper.