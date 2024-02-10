Dermatologists warn of the importance of using sunscreen and avoiding makeup and glitter with toxic components

With Carnival approaching, many revelers are investing in costumes, accessories and products, such as paints, aerosols, makeup, glitter to be used on the body and face. But it is necessary to test and know the origin of the materials to avoid redness, skin irritation and contact dermatitis.

According to doctors, these are some of the symptoms that may arise when using products that contain toxic substances, such as aluminum. The recommendation is to select products from good brands, check if they are registered with Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and read the labels to give preference to those that contain less metals in their composition.

Dermatologists are unanimous in saying that sunscreen is an essential item and should be reapplied during the festivities, especially when there is perspiration and a lot of sun exposure.

Another guideline is to use products in moderation so as not to irritate the skin and prevent the body's natural perspiration. Dermatologist and allergist Mario Cézar Pires, from Hospital do Servidor do Estado de São Paulo, explains that when pores become clogged, there is a greater risk of causing abscesses (swellings), folliculitis (infection in one or more of the bulbs in which the hair grows), boils and, in some people, also allergies.

“The ideal is to always use these products in small quantities, without leaving paints, makeup and similar products on your skin and face for long periods, and wash them as soon as possible, preferably with neutral soap, to avoid dermatological problems”warns the doctor.

According to the expert, the composition of perfumes also requires care, as citrus essences can cause burning and burning with excessive exposure of the skin to the sun. Attention should be increased among allergic individuals.

“Many products with citrus essence may contain parabens, a class of chemicals widely used in the composition of cosmetics, as well as other preservatives that can result in an allergic response and cause blisters, itching and skin peeling. The recommendation is to check if the product is registered with Anvisa, follow the label with the guidelines, expiration date and contraindications, and also carry out an allergy test before using them, in the case of allergies”advises the dermatologist.

Another product that can be dangerous is glitter. Microplastics, present in its composition, can enter the eyeball and scratch and injure the cornea. The tip is to buy biodegradable glitter, which can be hypoallergenic and free of preservatives.

“In fact, any product can cause irritation (not allergies) and allergic dermatitis itself. Therefore, it is so important to check whether the items have an Anvisa approval label before purchasing, such as age of use, location on the body for which it is intended and expiration date”advises dermatologist Selma Hélène, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and president of the Dermatology Department of the São Paulo Society of Pediatrics (SPSP).

Hélène emphasizes that even products with all of the above specifications can individually cause irritation or allergic phenomena due to the components of the formula. “These phenomena are individual, depending on the sensitivity of each person's skin, in addition to the fact that they were applied to intact skin, that is, without wounds, is extremely important,” she says.

The dermatologist also points out that the skin must be hydrated and with sunscreen to receive any product. “This helps, although it does not prevent irritation, burning and redness. If these symptoms appear, the recommendation is not to self-medicate.”says the doctor, who advises you to see a dermatologist or allergist as soon as possible.

With information from the Albert Einstein agency.