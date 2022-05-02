For future parents, one of the most difficult tasks is choosing a name for their children, since it will be something that will mark them for life. For this reason, many find it difficult to opt for one name or another, this has led to more than one family discussion between parents. Some resort to the name of a loved relative, others to the protagonist of their favorite series or even the name of the soccer player of the moment.

Be that as it may, there are many ways to choose what your baby will be called, some resort to name books and others decide to wait to see the boy or girl’s face to decide. What is certain is that baby names, as well as clothing or hairstyles also become fashionable. Beloved fictional characters, athletes or any well-known character can set trends and cause some names to become fashionable for a while, although celebrities or public figures can mark parents to choose what to call their children, the classics also remain. when naming a newborn.

Names that are trending:



According to the website ‘Bebés y más’, in 2022 three classics continue to predominate, such as Lucía, Sofía and Martina. They are also common among girl names, Alba, Alma, Carla, Daniela, Emma or Julia.

As for the names of children, they head the list of preferred names for this 2022: Adrián, Alejandro, Álvaro, Daniel, Leo, Lucas, Manuel and Pablo. For the most classic remain others like Hugo, Mateo and Martin. Among those who choose more exotic names stand out Enzo, of Italian origin, Oliver, Anglo-Saxon, and Thiago, common to countries such as Portugal or Brazil.

Common names in Spain



According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the most used names in Spain in 2021 were classics such as Antonio and Carmen, both exceeding the figure of half a million people. The most fashionable names were Lucia, chosen for more than 3,400 girls, and Hugo, used for more than 3,300 boys. They are followed by Sofía (3,190) and Martina (3,042) in the case of girls and Mateo (3,240) and Martín (3,144) in the case of boys.