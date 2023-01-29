There are two main attributions, established in the Constitution: to legislate and to supervise

The 513 members of the Chamber of Deputies are elected every 4 years. Each state has between 8 and 70 representatives, but what does a federal deputy do?

As a representative of the people, this congressman has two main attributions, established in the Constitution: to legislate and to supervise. In recent years, deputies have also gained more relevance in defining the federal budget.

With information from Chamber Agency.