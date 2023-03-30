Emigrating is a growing desire and the figures show it: In 2022, 547,000 Colombians went to live in another country. This figure has not been presented since the economic and security crisis that the country experienced in 1998.

This implies that 1 in 100 Colombians left the country in the past year and that emigration between 2021 and 2022 experienced an increase of 95%. The trend continues to rise, since only in January 2023, the number of emigrants already grew 2.3 times compared to the same month in 2022.

What are the alternatives if you are in that group that wants to leave the country?

(Also: What are the best countries to emigrate from Colombia?)

“The legal way to start a life project outside of Colombia can be obtain a residence visa or a second citizenship-passport by investment, a modality called Golden Visa”, responds Oriol Molas, CEO of Orience, a Spanish organization that for more than a decade has advised people from all over the world in their international mobility processes.

Molas also adds that the interested person “can access a new modality called digital nomad visa, among many others”.

(Read: Visa to the United States: is it true that they review social networks to grant it?)

“What all these alternatives have in common is that they require a paperwork that can be cumbersome and, in the end, not successful, if it is not done correctly”, he concludes.

According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE, The preferred destinations for Colombian migrants are: United States (34.6%), Spain (23.1%), Ecuador (3.1%), Canada (2.0%), Panama (1.4%), Mexico (1.1%), Costa Rica (1.1%), and with a minimum percentage Australia, Peru and Bolivia.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 4.7 million Colombians are currently abroad.

Emigrating is a growing desire and the figures show it: In 2022, 547,000 Colombians went to live in another country. See also What does Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook, spend his fortune on?

For all tastes and needs

In the case of those who have capital to invest in Europe, andIt is possible to aspire to the Golden Visaa residence visa, mainly granted by Spain, but also by other European countries such as Greece, Malta and Portugal (the Portuguese program has been the most popular to date, but has recently announced its final closure), among others.

In Spain, the minimum prices for investment in real estate They revolve around 500,000 euros.

(Keep reading: Colombia is the second friendliest country in the world, according to a magazine)

This alternative allows you to work and live in that country as a legal resident, move freely through the Schengen area, have access to the public health and education systems, extend the residence title to their family nucleus, and, eventually, apply for Spanish citizenship in just two years of residence.

As explained by Oriol Molas, CEO of Orience, “there are different types of investment. Real estate is the most popular option and this can be of any type, be it a residential property, a commercial space, or parking lots, among others.”

In the case of those who have capital to invest in Europe, it is possible to aspire to the Golden Visa, a residence visa, mainly granted by Spain

He also adds that “commercial spaces are an interesting option” on the rise for those interested in living abroad.

However, he qualifies that “really depends on the budget needs and tastes of each person”.

(Also: USA: How much money do you need to have in the bank to receive a tourist visa?)

This trend increases in line with the aforementioned migration rates in recent years, since, according to estimates by Banco de La República, in its latest report on investment by Colombians abroad, corresponding to the first semester of 2022, there is a 55% increase in capital investments outside the country compared to the same period of 2021.

According to estimates by Banco de La República, there is a 55% increase in capital investments outside the country in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. TIME. ARCHIVE

Teleworking, without borders

The Digital Nomad visa is a modality granted by Spain since January 1 of this year, driven by the lessons left by the pandemic, which allows foreigners to reside in the Iberian country as long as they work remotely for a company that is not in Spain.

(More news: How long should you wait if you were denied a visa to the United States?)

Its main objective is attract talent and encourage the creation of technology companies of rapid growth, as well as promoting investment in research and development and innovation.

Among the benefits for the applicant are: right to reside and work remotely in Spain; free movement within the Schengen area; beneficial tax regime and simultaneous processing for family members accompanying the professional in an agile and flexible manner.

The Digital Nomad visa is a modality granted by Spain since January 1 of this year.

In addition, with the Digital Nomad visa, citizens of Ibero-American countries and former Spanish colonies will be able to enjoy the advantage of apply for Spanish citizenship in just two years.

For sure, this is one of the modalities that will be most desired by young people, who are precisely the ones who are leaving the country the most: 35% (of the more than half a million people who left Colombia in 2022) are between 18 and 29 years old, 23% between 30 and 40 years old, and 19% are younger old.

(More news: The 20 recommendations you should know if you want to go live in Spain)

For this type of visa, A minimum of 3 years of professional experience is required and prove that you work remotely for a minimum of 3 months for a company outside of Spain (with a minimum of 1 year of operation).

Taking into account the context of each person, the best option can be chosen, preferably with the help of an expert organization in international mobility solutions that provides comprehensive advice (legal, financial, tax and logistics); that suits the needs and conditions of the person who is going to migrate and their family; that works with legality, transparency and in an agile way; that guarantees the success of the procedure and avoids possible scams by third parties or informal processors.

“In addition, it is not only about investing or moving and already. It is key to have a subsequent accompaniment to help you manage the properties in which it was invested; guarantee that this new life has a sustainable, safe and profitable dynamic and that it advises you in your new duties in tax matters in the country where you have decided to go”, concludes Oriol Molas, CEO of Orience.

SANTIAGO VENERA SALAZAR

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME