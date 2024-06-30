Legends, federations and coalitions have until August 15th to make their candidates for the 2024 elections official

August 15th is the final date for political parties, federations and coalitions to present to the Electoral Court the application for registration of candidates for the positions of mayor, vice-mayor and councilor, in accordance with the calendar of the 2024 municipal elections,

The request must be made to the respective electoral court of the district in which the candidate intends to contest the election.

After choosing candidates at party conventions – which can be held from July 20th to August 5th – parties can now request registration of their candidacies with the Electoral Court.

In this context, if a party holds the convention at the beginning of the term, it can immediately request registration.

Therefore, the deadline for registering candidates is flexible, as it depends on the date of the party convention. However, the deadline for registration is fixed: August 15th.

With information from TSE.