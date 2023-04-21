The Department of Planning and Municipality in Ajman decorated the emirate’s streets, gardens, squares and bridges in the emirate, as well as Masfout and Manama, with congratulatory expressions and illuminated billboards that reflect the joy of the masses on Eid Al-Fitr.

The Department of Agriculture and Gardens announced the opening of all parks and public facilities during the days of Eid Al-Fitr, from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm, provided that Al Rashidiya Park will receive its visitors from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm, indicating that the parks will witness the holding of activities that address all segments of society to spend the most beautiful times and for all segments of society.

The department continues to receive public transactions related to all department services through electronic and smart channels only, as part of its keenness to provide the best services to residents of the emirate, visitors and tourists, revealing that all parking spaces subject to fees will be exempted during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.