Brazilians compete in the finals of the triathlon, cycling, artistic gymnastics and swimming at the 2024 Olympics
Brazilian athletes will compete in 20 sports this Wednesday (July 31, 2024) at the Paris Olympics. Read the infographic below for the schedule of each competition (Brasília time):
WHERE TO WATCH THE OLYMPICS
The Paris Olympics can be followed live on:
- TV Globo;
- SporTV (subscription channel of Grupo Globo);
- CazéTV (on YouTube).
