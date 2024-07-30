Brazilians compete in triathlon, artistic gymnastics and basketball at the 2024 Olympics

Brazilian athletes will compete in 33 sports this Tuesday (July 30, 2024) at the Paris Olympics. Read the infographic below for the schedule of each competition (Brasília time):

WHERE TO WATCH THE OLYMPICS

The Paris Olympics can be followed live on:

– TV Globo;

– SporTV (subscription channel of Grupo Globo);

– CazéTV (on YouTube).