Brazilians compete in the individual jumping final in equestrian sport and the semi-final in women’s football at the 2024 Olympics

Brazilian athletes will compete in 15 events this Tuesday (August 6, 2024) at the Paris Olympics. Read the infographic below for the schedule of each competition (Brasília time):

WHERE TO WATCH THE OLYMPICS

The Paris Olympics can be followed live on:

– TV Globo;

– SporTV (subscription channel of Grupo Globo);

– CazéTV (on YouTube;

– official website of the Olympics.