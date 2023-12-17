You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
This Monday the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League draws take place.
OF
ESPN
6 AM Draw for the Champions League round of 16.
FIFA+
1st Club World Cup: Fluminense vs. Al Ahly.
ESPN 2
3 PM Spanish Soccer: Girona vs. Alavés.
8 PM NFL: Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
2:30 PM Italian Soccer: Atalanta vs. Salernitana.
STAR+
7 AM Europa League Draw.
8 AM Conference League Draw.
3 PM England Soccer, Birmingham vs. Leicester.
Information given by the channels.
Consult your guide.
SPORTS
OF
