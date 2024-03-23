Rule establishes deadlines and conditions for those who want to compete for the positions of mayor, vice-mayor and councilor

On February 27, 2024, the TSE approved the new rules for running for the 2024 municipal elections. Interested parties must follow the resolution 23,729 of 2024, that changes the standard 23,609 of 2019on the choice and registration of candidates for elections.

Read below the criteria and rules for those who will compete for the position of mayor, deputy mayor and councilor in this year's election.

Who can apply?

Any citizen can run for elected office as long as they respect the constitutional conditions of eligibility and incompatibility. Furthermore, it is necessary to be free from ineligibility processes.

According to federal Constitutionyou must have Brazilian nationality, be literate and be in full exercise of political rights – that is, have a voter registration card and be up to date with the Electoral Court.

In addition, men must have their military status regularized, with proof of enlistment.

To run for any position in Brazilian elections, it is mandatory to be affiliated with a political party. It is also necessary to vote in the same municipality where you wish to run.

People who want to run for mayor and vice-mayor must be at least 21 years old by inauguration day. For the position of councilor, you must be 18 years old, as of the date of the application for candidacy registration.

What are the rules for applying?

After choosing a party to compete, you need to check the membership rules. Parties define how interested parties register and also the list of duties after the member is accepted. It is worth remembering that it is prohibited to join more than one political party.

Party affiliation must be authorized by the party for which the person intends to run by April 6th. Political parties may establish, in their statutes, longer term limits for party membership than those provided for by law. However, this period cannot be changed in the year of the election.

Rules for parties and federations

Parties and federations must register, up to 6 months before the election date, their respective statutes with the TSE. The parties must also have a definitive or provisional management body established in the district of the election.

Candidates for the positions of mayor, vice-mayor and councilor will be chosen at party conventions, held from July 20th to August 5th. After defining the candidacies, the associations have until August 15th to register their names with the Electoral Court.

With the new rule, parties or federations must present, for the councilor election, a list with at least one female and one male candidate to comply with the legal obligation of the minimum percentage of candidates by gender.

Decompatibilization deadlines

The deadlines for disqualification vary according to the role held by the interested person and the position for which they intend to apply. The calculation is made considering the date of the 1st round of elections, which, this year, will be on October 6th.

Thus, municipal secretaries –or members of similar bodies– who want to run for a councilor position must leave 6 months before the election. For the vacancy of mayor or vice-mayor, the deadline for municipal secretaries (including state secretaries) to leave their position is 4 months.

In the case of public employees, whether statutory or not, the Electoral Court determines a 3-month period for disqualification for the position of mayor, vice-mayor and councilor.

If those holding the position of director of a municipal department are interested in running for a councilor position, they must leave 6 months before the elections, that is, by April 6th.

Magistrates must leave 4 months before the election if they want to run for the position of mayor or vice-mayor, and 6 months before if they want to run for councilor.

President of the Republic, governor and mayor must also resign from their current mandates by April 6th.

Is a separate application permitted?

The electoral law prohibits the registration of a separate candidacy – one presented by an individual who is not affiliated with a political party or who, even though he is a member, the party does not choose him as the association's official candidate.

Only affiliated candidates, and who are chosen at a party convention, can participate in elections in Brazil.

Who cannot apply (ineligible)?

The legislation establishes that you cannot be elected, among other reasons:

whoever is within the parameters of the Ineligibility Law, according to the complementary law 64 of 1990;

in the territory under the jurisdiction of the office holder, anyone who is a blood or similar relative, up to the 2nd degree, or the spouse of a politician who holds a position in the Executive Branch (president, governor, mayor of the same municipality);

who lost their position as a result of committing an infraction during their term of office;

those who have representation deemed valid by the Electoral Court, in a final and unappealable decision or handed down by a collegial body or final and unappealable, in a process investigating abuse of economic or political power;

who resigned from office with the intention of no longer being prosecuted or with the aim of escaping probable conviction;

who has been tried and convicted by the Electoral Court for electoral corruption, for illicit capture of suffrage, for illicit donation, fundraising or expenditure of campaign resources or for conduct prohibited to public agents in electoral campaigns that imply revocation of registration or diploma, for a period of time 8 years from the election;

anyone who is excluded from practicing their profession due to committing an ethical-professional infraction;

magistrates and members of the Public Ministry who are compulsorily retired by validated decision, who have lost their position by sentence, or who have resigned or voluntarily retired pending administrative disciplinary proceedings.

How are candidate numbers defined?

The numerical identification of candidates will be carried out at the political party or federation convention and must follow some rules:

candidates for the position of mayor and vice mayors will compete with the identification number of the political party to which the incumbent is affiliated;

for the position of councilor, the number will be that of the political party to which they are affiliated, plus 3 digits to the right.

The numerical identification will be determined by draw, with the exception of the right of preference of candidates running for the same position for the same party to maintain the numbers assigned to them in the previous election.

With information from TSE.