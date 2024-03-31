TSE resolution brings new text with already known rules and presents new features imposed with the advancement of the use of AI

Disclosure is essential for voters to learn about the projects and ideological directions of candidates and parties. However, it is necessary to comply with deadlines and definitions set out in the legislation on the subject so that the electoral process is balanced and democratic, with equal opportunities for all.

The Resolution of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) 23,610 of 2019which deals with electoral propaganda, came into force with a new text, after the approval of the Resolution 23,732 of 2024. The standard brings already known rules and new features imposed by technological advances, such as the use of AI (artificial intelligence).

Electoral propaganda is that which seeks to capture votes from the electorate. Using advertising media permitted by law, publicize the candidates' CVs, as well as proposals and messages during the period called “election campaign”.

According to the regulations, this type of advertising can be broadcast from August 16th of the year of the election, with no type of paid political advertising allowed on radio and television.

What is early election propaganda?

According to the text, advance advertising subject to a fine is considered to be advertising published outside of the permitted period and whose message contains an explicit or implied request to vote or which conveys electoral content in a closed location or through a means, form or instrument not permitted during the campaign period.

Early electoral propaganda will be considered the summoning, by the President of the Republic, the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, the Federal Senate and the STF (Supreme Federal Court), of broadcasting networks for the dissemination of acts that denote political propaganda or attacks on parties and affiliated people or institutions.

In permitted cases of broadcasting networks calling, the use of symbols or images is prohibited, except the symbols of the Federative Republic of Brazil: the flag, the anthem, the national weapons and the national seal.

What is not early election propaganda?

According to the resolution, intra-party propaganda is permitted, that is, that aimed at an internal party election, in which the pre-candidate seeks to win votes from members to launch his candidacy.

This advertising is permitted during the previews and in the fortnight before the selection at the convention. It is done by posting banners and posters in a location close to the convention with a message to conventioneers, which must be removed after the end of the meeting.

According to the text, they will not be considered as early electoral propaganda, as long as they do not involve an explicit request for a vote; acts that mention the alleged candidacy and extol the personal qualities of pre-candidates and pre-candidates. These acts may be covered by the media, including via the internet. Are they:

participation of party members or pre-candidates in interviews, programs, meetings or debates on radio, TV and the internet, including the exposure of political platforms and projects, with equal treatment being observed by the broadcasters;

meetings, seminars or congresses, in a closed environment and funded by the parties, to deal with the organization of electoral processes, the discussion of public policies, government plans or alliances aimed at elections, and such activities may be publicized through intra-party communication instruments;

party previews and the respective distribution of informative material, announcing who will participate in the dispute and holding debates between pre-candidates. In the case of previews, live transmission by radio and TV stations is prohibited;

acts of congressmen and legislative debates, as long as there is no request for votes;

disclosure of personal positions on political issues, including in shows, presentations and artistic performances, social networks, blogs, websites and applications. This hypothesis excludes the hiring or remuneration of people or companies to disseminate political-electoral content in favor of third parties;

holding meetings initiated by civil society, media outlets or the party itself, in any location, to disseminate party ideas, objectives and proposals, funded by the party;

campaign to previously collect financial resources (donations) carried out through collective financing institutions (according to the item 4, paragraph 4, article 23, of Law No. 9,504 of 1997). According to the resolution, this type of campaign can be carried out from May 15th of the year of the election, but cannot involve asking for votes, and the rules relating to electoral advertising on the internet must be observed;

the aforementioned acts may be carried out in live (live broadcast) exclusively on pre-candidate profiles and channels and subtitles. However, there cannot be transmission or retransmission on a radio or TV station, or on a website, profile or channel belonging to a legal entity.

Paid boost in the pre-campaign

Paid promotion of political-electoral content will be allowed in the pre-campaign when, cumulatively: the service is contracted by a party or by the person who intends to run directly with the provider; there is no explicit request for a vote; spending is moderate, proportionate and transparent; and specific rules are respected.

Broadcast before and after the election

According to the resolution, it is prohibited, from 48 hours before until 24 hours after the election, to broadcast any political propaganda on radio or TV, as well as to hold rallies or public meetings.

This prohibition does not apply to advertising published free of charge on the internet, on a page, blog, interactive or social website, or on other electronic media of the candidate or candidate, or on the party, federation or coalition portal.

Police power

The norm defines that police power over electoral propaganda is restricted to the measures necessary to inhibit illegal practices, with prior censorship of the content of programs and journalistic materials to be shown on TV, radio, internet and written press being prohibited. Police power over electoral propaganda will be exercised by judges appointed by the TREs (Regional Electoral Courts).

When internet propaganda conveys false news about the electronic voting system, the electoral process or the Electoral Court, the designated judges will be bound, in the exercise of police power and representations, to the TSE's collegial decisions on the same matter (or similar content, even if edited), in which the removal or maintenance of identical content has been determined. In this case, the content removal order may establish a deadline of less than 24 hours for compliance.

TSE decisions that determine or reject the removal of content with false or out-of-contextual news about the electoral process will be included in a repository made available for public consultation, except in cases of secrecy.

Artificial intelligence

Another new feature for the 2024 elections is the use of AI. To the deepfakes are prohibited, and anyone using AI in electoral propaganda must explicitly warn them.

Furthermore, the use of chatbots (robots) to mediate contact with voters cannot simulate dialogue with a candidate or any other person.

Any digitally manufactured or manipulated content cannot disseminate false news that has the potential to cause damage to the balance of the election or the integrity of the electoral process.

Article 9-C prohibits the use, in electoral propaganda, of manufactured or manipulated content to disseminate facts that are notoriously untrue or out of context with the potential to cause damage to the balance of the election or the integrity of the electoral process.

Such an act may constitute abuse of political power and misuse of the media, leading to revocation of registration or mandate, as well as determination of responsibilities.

Joint liability

Article 9-E establishes the joint liability of internet application providers, on a civil and administrative basis, if they do not immediately remove content and accounts that violate the rules, during the electoral period.

Providers must adopt and publicize measures to prevent or reduce the circulation of fake news about the elections.

Boosting and misinformation

Upon detecting or being informed of the circulation of false content, the provider must cease promoting, monetizing and accessing the material, in addition to carrying out internal investigations to prevent new circulation of the content and inhibit illicit behavior, including by making the promotion service unavailable or monetization.

The Electoral Court may determine that the provider broadcasts, free of charge and in a voluntary manner, content denying the disseminated disinformation, in the same manner and scope as the contract.

With information from TSE (Superior Electoral Court).