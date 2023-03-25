French President Emmanuel Macron was criticized for taking off his expensive watch during a television interview that focused on the controversial retirement system.
What type of watch and its price?
- The watch that Macron “regrets” wearing is made by the French company specialized in luxury watches, Bell & Ross.
- The watch is from the “BRV 1 92” category in the company’s watch list, and its price is approximately $ 2,600, contrary to the rumor that spread, which indicated that the watch’s price is $ 80,000.
- In the clip, Macron used his hands to express himself while speaking, before putting them under the table and taking off the watch.
- Spokesmen for Macron attributed his behavior to the fact that the watch was sparkling on the table during the interview, which made him remove it.
How much is Macron’s salary?
- Some wondered about the government salary that the President of France receives, and whether he is allowed to own luxury watches.
- According to a Forbes report last year, Macron earns a salary of $154,000 annually, or $13,000 per month.
