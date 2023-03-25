French President Emmanuel Macron was criticized for taking off his expensive watch during a television interview that focused on the controversial retirement system.

What type of watch and its price?

The watch that Macron “regrets” wearing is made by the French company specialized in luxury watches, Bell & Ross.

The watch is from the “BRV 1 92” category in the company’s watch list, and its price is approximately $ 2,600, contrary to the rumor that spread, which indicated that the watch’s price is $ 80,000.

In the clip, Macron used his hands to express himself while speaking, before putting them under the table and taking off the watch.

Spokesmen for Macron attributed his behavior to the fact that the watch was sparkling on the table during the interview, which made him remove it.

How much is Macron’s salary?