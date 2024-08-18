The program premiered in the 1970s and used the rhythm of a Russian song released in 1920.

“And Silvio Santos la la la la”. The excerpt from the song shown on the program Talent Show is often associated with the presenter, who died on Saturday morning (Aug 17, 2024). The program began airing in the late 1970s. The famous rhythm of the “la la la”however, already existed about 50 years earlier.

Composer Boris Fomin and poet Konstantin Podrevskii, both Russians, created the music “Double-breasted” in 1920. The Portuguese translation is “The Long Road”.

The song has had a number of adaptations over the years, including versions in different languages. It gained further fame when it was featured in the film “Innocents in Paris” in 1953.

In 1968, an English recording was made, produced by Paul McCartney –from the band Beatles. The vocals were by the singer Mary Hopkins. The title chosen for the play was “Those were the days”or “Those were the days” in the translation into Portuguese.

The version for Silvio’s program was more lively. The presenter entered the audience to the sound of “la la la”. It was common for the audience to sing the song together.

