Aggregated data showed that the total number of Corona virus infections around the world reached 478.6 million cases as of Saturday morning, while the number of deaths exceeded 6.11 million deaths and the number of vaccine doses that were administered 10.86 billion doses.

The latest data available on the American Johns Hopkins University website, this Saturday morning, showed that the total number of injuries reached 478 million and 619 thousand and 889 cases.

The total number of deaths has also risen to six million, 113,687 deaths worldwide.