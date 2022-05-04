Aggregated data showed that the total number of Corona virus infections around the world exceeded 514.9 million cases as of this morning, Wednesday, while the number of vaccines that were administered reached 11.3 billion.

The latest data available on the American Johns Hopkins University website, at 0630 GMT, showed that the total number of injuries reached 514 million and 929 thousand cases.

And the total deaths rose to six million and 241 thousand deaths.