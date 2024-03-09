Delivery deadline starts on March 15th; Increasing the income limit is one of the main changes this year

From March 15th, the taxpayer will settle their annual accounts with Leão. On that date, the deadline for submitting the Personal Income Tax Declaration for 2024 (base year 2023) begins.

This year, the declaration will have some changes, the main one being the increase in the income limit that requires the document to be sent due to the change in the exemption range.

In May last year, the government raised the exemption range to R$2,640, the equivalent of 2 minimum wages at the time. The change did not correct the other ranges in the table, it only raised the limit up to which the taxpayer is exempt.

Even with the upper ranges of the table not being corrected, the change caused a sequence of cascading effects that will be reflected in the mandatory declaration and deduction amounts. In addition Law 14,663/2023 raised the limit of exempt and non-taxable income and minimum assets to declare Income Tax.

The new values ​​that require filling out the declaration are:

taxable income limit: increased from R$28,559.70 to R$30,639.90;

limit on exempt and non-taxable income: increased from R$40,000 to R$200,000;

gross revenue from rural activity: increased from R$ 142,798.50 to R$ 153,199.50;

possession or ownership of goods and rights: minimum equity increased from R$300 thousand to R$800 thousand.

According to the Federal Revenue, the changes will mean that 4 million taxpayers will no longer declare Income Tax this year. Even so, the Tax Authorities expects to receive 43 million declarations in 2024, more than the 41,151,515 delivered in 2023.

Deduction limits have not changed. The new table did not reflect on the value of the deduction per dependent (R$ 2,275.08), the annual limit for educational expenses (R$ 3,561.50) and the annual limit for the simplified discount (R$ 16,754.34) . The exemption for people over 65 has not changed either.

Exclusive and offshore funds

A Law 14,754/2023which anticipated the collection of Income Tax on exclusive funds and taxed offshore companies (companies abroad that host investments) also caused changes. In 3 situations, the taxpayer will be required to complete the declaration:

Whoever chose to detail the assets of the controlled entity as if they belonged to an individual (article 8 of the law);

Whoever has a trust, instruments through which investors hand over assets to third parties to manage abroad (article 11);

Anyone wishing to update assets abroad (article 14).

The assets covered by the law will have to be informed in the declaration. The IRS will issue a specific normative instruction on the topic by March 15th. This instruction will detail the collection of Income Tax on trusts and the offshorein addition to standardizing the taxation of exclusive funds to that of other investment funds.

Other changes

The 2024 declaration will have other changes. The pre-filled declaration will, for the first time, contain information about aerial vessels. The data was obtained from the Brazilian Aircraft Registry, operated by Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency). The forms for crypto assets will have more details.

In relation to donations, there will be an increase in limits for some categories and the return of modalities that will once again be deducted. In addition, there are changes in the information on food abroad and on non-resident taxpayers who returned to Brazil in 2023.

Read the other changes:

Identification of the type of cryptoactive in the declaration;

Mandatory filling in of the CPF of food workers abroad and field for information on court decisions or public deeds;

Information on the date of return to the country for non-resident taxpayers who returned to Brazil in 2023;

Increase of 1 percentage point in the deduction of donations for sports and para-sports projects, reaching up to 7% of the Income Tax due;

Donation of 6% (of the tax due to projects) that stimulate the recycling production chain;

Return of the donation of 1% (of the tax due) to Pronon (National Cancer Care Support Program);

Return of the donation of 1% (of the tax due) to Pronas (Health Care Support Program for People with Disabilities).

With information from Brazil Agency.