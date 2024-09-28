Retire in the United States It is becoming increasingly complicated and very expensive for many people. A report revealed What is the most expensive city to do this? and the numbers released surprised more than one, since it is a county that is full of Latinos within its population.

The city of New York was listed as the most expensive in the country to retireaccording to a report that studied the affordability of 182 highly populated cities in the United States. According to the latest census carried out by the US Government, 29% of the city’s population is Latino.

The study was prepared by the site WalletHub, a personal finance company which used data from various sourcesincluding the United States Census Bureau, the Economic and Community Research Council, and the Tax Foundation. Considering New York as the third most expensive city in the world, the result is not surprising.

Housing costs alone They could be a big hit to a retiree’s budget. The average rental price of a one-bedroom apartment reached US$4,500according to Zumper data. This price is very high compared to the national average, which is US$1,534.

How retirees live in New York



The retirees who Can they afford to live in New York City?they enjoy many ways so that older people connect with each other. The local government offers the Department for Aging, where there are more than 300 care centers for older adults throughout the city.

These centers provide access to healthy foods and activities such as gardening, computer classes and day trips. Additionally, retirees can enjoy a lots of free activitiessuch as access to world-class performing arts and emblematic museums.