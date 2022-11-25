New units of measurement have been officially introduced into the International System of Units, in addition to the kilo, milli, tera, and others, which are the runa, kita, ronto, and kiktu.

So now we have ronnagrams and kettagrams, and also, ronnameters and kettameters as well as rontograms and kettagrams and kectometers. Runa means: billion x billion x billion. As for Ronto, it means: a billion out of a billion out of a billion.

And the units of measurement were updated for the first time in 30 years, as delegates voted to approve the new system at the General Conference on Measures and Weights held at the Palace of Versailles.

In 1991, the prefixes zetta and yotta were introduced into the International System of Units. In order to understand the scale, a kilometer, for example, is equal to 1000 meters, or rather one and three zeros. The iotamate scale is 24 zeros after one, while the ronnameter or ronnagram is really 27 zeros after one.

Scientists first measured the weight of the globe, and it turned out that our earth weighs 6 rongrams, which means 6,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 grams.

The giant of the solar system, Jupiter, did not fit into the ronogram unit of measurement. It now weighs 2 kilograms (two and 30 zeros to the right).

Why are new units of measure needed? – to make it more convenient to measure gigantic quantities, such as cosmic distances or data sizes (yotabytes). On the other hand, in quantum physics, for example, it is necessary to measure very small quantities, the new units will also be useful there.

Scientists and employees hope that humanity will have a sufficient number of new prefixes for the next 20-25 years.