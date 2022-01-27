The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, with a decrease in temperatures that will be noticeable in the western and coastal regions, and humid at night and Saturday morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some eastern interior regions, and the winds are moderate to active. Speed, especially on the sea, is exciting and laden with dust on some open areas, especially in the west.

Wind movement: Northeasterly / 15 to 25, up to 40 km / h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are moderate to turbulent. The first tide occurs at 08:20, the second tide at 23:28, the first tide at 16:31, and the second tide at 02:02. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 19:40, the second tide is at 05:45, the first tide is at 12:20, and the second tide is at 00:50.