Poultry is commonly served at holiday parties; have characteristics related to the concentration of meat

Widely consumed during the end-of-year festivities, Christmas birds come in variations. The most common in Brazil are turkey, chicken, Chester, Supreme and Fiesta. According to experts, the central difference between each one is the concentration of meat.

Overall, the turkey is a species apart. The dish is traditionally served at traditional celebrations in the United States, such as Thanksgiving. The animal has larger limbs compared to a chicken, tougher meat and a more intense flavor. They can weigh up to 4 kg. The explanation is from National Union of Federal Agricultural Tax Auditors.

Chicken is the most consumed meat in Brazil. In general, they are chickens raised on farms and sold to distributors.

Already the ChesterO Supreme and the Fiesta they are variations of the chicken itself. There is a greater concentration of meat in the thighs and chest of the animals, which can reach 30% more compared to the original species.

The physical changes in birds tend to attract consumers, who are looking for more meat to eat. All of these differentiated characteristics were obtained over time through genetic selection.

It works like this: the chickens that naturally have more meat in their breasts and thighs were selected for reproduction among themselves. In this way, the characteristics that are advantageous to the market are passed from generation to generation and intensify over time.

“It is important to clarify that everything comes from natural genetic selection. Chester, Fiesta or Supreme do not undergo any genomic manipulation, therefore, it is not a transgenic food. Genes are natural to birds.”says the union in a explanatory text.

The difference between the names of each product is based on the company that sells the food. Each chose and patented a different brand to sell their Christmas bird: