From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/15/2024 – 0:12

Depending on the amount received by the lucky winner, the prize can only be redeemed at Caixa Econômica Federal branches.

Only prizes up to R$2,259.20 can be redeemed at any accredited lottery outlet. Above that, you must go to a Caixa branch.

It is important to remember that you must present, in addition to the original betting receipt, original proof of identity with CPF.

Another rule is that the winner of the payment does not receive the money immediately when they go to a Caixa branch. Amounts equal to or above R$10,000 are paid within a minimum period of two business days from the time the winner presents himself.

Find out how to ensure that your prize is only collected by you

The Caixa lottery betting slip is a bearer document. In other words, whoever holds the paper is the “owner” of the prize. The prize amount will be paid to the bearer, but the bettor can write his or her full name and CPF on the back of the ticket. This way, the bet receipt will be in his or her name. In the case of a syndicate, each participant can do the same on the back of their individual share receipt.

Deadline to claim prize

Winners should also pay attention to the dates. Caixa Lottery prizes expire 90 days from the date of the draw. After this period, the prize expires and is transferred in full to the Higher Education Financing Fund (FIES), as established by federal law.

