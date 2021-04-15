While many studies confirm the importance of drinking water regularly throughout the day, especially before meals, to moisturize the body, reduce weight and prevent diseases, specialists determine the amount of water a person needs per day, as a minimum.

Nutrition and obesity consultant Eman Fikry said, in a statement to “Sky News”, that there is no need to worry, and that what the body needs of water during breakfast hours can be compensated at a rate of 10 to 12 cups per day to enhance immunity and prevent dehydration of the body. Fikry advises at breakfast to take a glass of water plus mint with two drops of lemon, explaining that this drink is alkaline and works to neutralize stomach acidity after fasting, which works on reducing fat burning and weakening immunity.

She indicated that the amount of fluid that an adult person consumes should not be less than two liters per day, explaining that this amount works to remove fats and toxins in our bodies, as well as facilitates digestion, prevents constipation, maintains freshness of the skin, brightens the face, promotes health in general, and facilitates transmission Vitamins to all parts of the body and then stimulate blood circulation.

The nutrition consultant warned that the worst thing that the body is exposed to is losing the feeling of thirst, and then getting less than what the body needs, which opens the door to weight gain, as well as many health problems.

She recommends drinking at least a glass of water every hour during breakfast hours to enhance immunity and prevent dehydration of the body, explaining that in light of the Corona pandemic, water is of great importance in getting rid of toxins and maintaining the moisture of the throat and the body in general.

Because of the keenness of many to consume juices during the holy month, Iman Fikry recommends consuming natural juices such as Qamaruddin, Tamarind and orange juice, preferring to be without sugar, especially as it contains antioxidants that benefit the body.

In turn, nutrition and obesity consultant Linda Gad stresses the importance of drinking more water from the time of Iftar until the pre-dawn meal, and not only at Iftar, warning that excessive fluids at breakfast may be counterproductive. These fluids are fast and last for hours without compensation. Therefore, it is correct for the body to get what it needs from the fluids during the Iftar hours, and it is important to also obtain warm liquids, especially at breakfast, preferably without sugar, which prepares the stomach to receive food, according to the nutrition and obesity consultant.