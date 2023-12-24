Transport will have adjustments to facilitate passenger movement on festive days

Companies linked to STM (Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport) will have special operations for Christmas and New Year.

CPTM

On the 24th, 25th, 31/12 and 01/01, the circulation of trains on the CPTM lines will be equivalent to that of a Sunday.

After commercial operations on Sunday (Dec 31, 2023), all stations will only be open for disembarking and transfers.

EMTU

The operation of bus lines managed by EMTU will be equivalent to the Sunday schedule on December 24th and 25th and December 31st and January 1st1. On December 30, the operation will follow the Saturday timetable.

Subway

At Christmas, the lines operated by the Metro (1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver) will operate with normal schedules and will have a train fleet suited to demand, with reserve trains prepared for any operational need. Metro operations will be uninterrupted on New Year's Eve.

From Sunday (Dec 31) to Monday (Jan 1), the Paraíso, Brigadeiro and Trianon-Masp stations, all on Line 2-Green, will be open for boarding and disembarking throughout the night, thus serving the public who go to Avenida Paulista.

All other Metro stations, on lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver, will remain open for boarding and disembarking until 2am on the 1st and, after that time, they will continue to operate only for disembarking of passengers.

For safety reasons, the Consolação station, on Line 2-Green, the closest stop to the place where the musical performances and fireworks will take place to celebrate the arrival of the New Year, will be closed for boarding at 4pm on Sunday (Dec 31). and reopens at 4:40 am on Monday (1st January).

Passengers who need to disembark at this station will be directed to the transfer area on Line 4-Yellow, where they can disembark at Estação Paulista.

Tickets

To travel, passengers can purchase their QR CODE digital ticket for use on the rails via Whatsapp on 11 3888-2200, TOP app – available for download on the Google Play or Apple Store platforms, ATMs distributed throughout all Metro and CPTM stations and in more than 8,000 points of sale in the capital and metropolitan region.

At these points, purchases can be made with banknotes. All processes are simple and quick, even for those who are not familiar with new technologies. The complete list of points of sale is available for consultation on www.boradetop.com.br

STM handles the transport of 8.5 million passengers daily, on average on a working day. These are passengers who use buses managed by EMTU, in addition to Metro, CPTM trains and lines 4-Yellow, 5-Lilac, 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda, the latter four being granted to the private sector. The Campos do Jordão Railway, in the interior of the State, is also the responsibility of STM.

With information from Government of São Paulo.