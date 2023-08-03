More than half of the magistrates graduated from institutions in the Southeast; list does not include any university in the North

Former President’s Advocate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Cristiano Zanin, takes office this Thursday afternoon (3.Aug.2023) as Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). Graduated in law from PUC (Pontifical Catholic University) in São Paulo, Zanin is one of the 4 judges trained in a state institution. The others are: Dias Toffoli (USP), Alexandre de Moraes (USP) and André Mendonça (University Center of Bauru).

Most Supreme Court ministers graduated from universities in the Southeast region. Minister Cármen Lúcia graduated from PUC in the State of Minas Gerais, while Luiz Fux and Roberto Barroso graduated from Uerj (State University of Rio de Janeiro). In all, 7 magistrates graduated in the Southeast.

Of the rest of the justices, 2 graduated from universities in the South region: the president of the Supreme Court, Rosa Weber, from UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul); and magistrate Edson Fachin, at UFPR (Federal University of Paraná).

Ministers Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques graduated, respectively, in the Midwest and Northeast, from UnB (University of Brasília) and UFPI (Federal University of Piauí). None of the judges that make up the Court currently graduated from institutions in the North of the country.

Born in Belém, Menezes Direito was the only one from the North region to pass through the STF since 1985. He was nominated by Lula in 2007, replacing Sepúlveda Pertence from Minas Gerais. He stayed in office for less than 2 years, as he died in September 2009 due to health problems. He was replaced by Dias Toffoli, from São Paulo.

Gilmar Mendes was born in Diamantino, Mato Grosso, and is the representative of the Midwest. He was appointed in 2002 by the then president Fernando Henrique Cardoso. He will be able to stay in the STF until December 2030, when he will turn 75 and will have to retire compulsorily, considering today’s rules.

Currently, Nunes Marques is the only northeastern in the Court. The native of Piauí was nominated by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in November 2020, to replace the seat left by Celso de Mello from São Paulo. It can stay until May 2047.

Here are the other Northeasterners who have passed through the STF since 1985:

Carlos Madeira (appointed by Sarney in 1985);

Ilmar Galvão (appointed by Collor in 1991);

Ayres Britto (appointed by Lula in 2003).

Zanin’s tenure at the STF increases the presence of ministers from the Southeast on the Court. Of the 30 nominated since redemocratization, 18 were born in the most populous region of the country, that is, 60%.