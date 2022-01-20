Afghanistan has overtaken North Korea to become the country where Christians are most persecuted for their faith, according to the Open Doors 2022 world ranking, published on Wednesday.

North Korea held the top spot in the rankings for 20 years, and now appears in second place. This does not mean that the persecution of Christians has decreased under Kim Jong-un’s dictatorship, on the contrary, “it has also increased to extreme levels”, states Open Doors. But Afghanistan has become the most dangerous place for Christians after the Taliban’s rise to power.

The document reveals that the lives of many Christians continue to be increasingly difficult. Today, one in seven Christians is persecuted worldwide. In total, more than 360 million followers of Christianity are subject to pressure and violence in several countries – an increase of 20 million over the previous year, according to the organization.

This is the highest level of persecution of Christians on record since the list began to be published in 1993. Not only has the number of people affected increased, but the acts of violence have intensified.

Murders of Christians for their faith increased from 4,761 recorded in the 2021 report to 5,898 in the 2022 list. Most of these crimes took place in Sub-Saharan Africa, especially Nigeria.

The World Watch List is released by Open Doors at the beginning of each year (see the complete ranking at the end of the article). Researchers analyze persecution that occurs through pressure (insults, threats, discrimination, hostilities, etc.), and through violent incidents (killings, attacks, arrests, etc.). Each country receives a score, and the 50 with the most points enter the list.

underground

In Afghanistan, as in North Korea, Christians can only profess their faith secretly. After the Taliban took Kabul, many Christians who were unable to escape or who preferred to remain in the country today live “hidden, in a parallel world, in hiding, moving from place to place”, says Marco Cruz, secretary general of the Open Doors Brazil.

“In Afghanistan, if the Christian is discovered, the consequence is death,” says Cruz. He says there are reports that the Taliban have information about Christians living in the country, so they have to go into hiding.

“The Taliban have an understanding of Islamic law at its most radical. They believe that every Christian is an infidel, and that infidels must be extirpated from the country,” he says.

In a country where almost the entire population is Muslim, Christians are under the pressure of everyday life for not being fully integrated into society.

One of the challenges is difficult access to health and other services, for example. “[Os muçulmanos] pay a religion fee, which includes access to healthcare. As Christians do not pay this fee, their access to health care is not guaranteed”, explains Cruz.

Cuba joins the ranking

Cuba and Niger are the two new countries in the current ranking. The Castro dictatorship entered the list due to the increase in restrictive measures to churches that took a stand against the ideology and actions of the communist regime, informs Portas Abertas.

The country has been on the list before and this year appears in the 37th position. In the context of the biggest protests against the regime in decades, Christian leaders were monitored, arrested, had property confiscated and were extorted, according to the survey.

“In Cuba, there is constant monitoring by the government. In the church there are always spies”, says Cruz, who has already been to the country. “The dictatorial regime intensified action against Christian leaders and activists who opposed communist principles.”

According to the director of the NGO, the main source of persecution against Christians is the government and its informants. After the July 2021 protests, the regime adopted more authoritarian measures and increased surveillance of Christians, including denials of licenses for religious services and arbitrary fines.

Hindu nationalism in India

In India, too, there has been an increase in intolerance and violent acts against those who profess the Christian faith. The country ranks 10th among the most hostile to Christians and is responsible for the highest number of arbitrary arrests of Christians, the survey found.

“India is going through a process of ‘Hinduization’ of the country. There is a discourse, from the [primeiro-ministro] Narendra Modi and his BJP party, which hates minorities, including Christians and Muslims. Christians face hostilities because they do not practice the Hindu faith,” says Cruz.

He explains that the country’s Christians face “double vulnerability” during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Aside from being persecuted because of their faith, they don’t have access to emergency government support,” he explains. This is because emergency aid (baskets, medicines, masks and other protective items) is sent to local leaders. In smaller and more remote communities, where there is often only one Christian family, Hindu leaders do not pass on emergency support to Christians.

Additionally, Cruz heard reports in India of Christian doctors and nurses being sent to treat the most critical cases of coronavirus without receiving personal protective equipment.

Host of the 2022 World Cup is on the list

Qatar, the country that will host the World Cup – and, consequently, Christians from all over the world – in November 2022, occupies the 18th position in the Open Doors ranking. The Christians who live there are foreigners working in the country. As a result, they are freer to live out their faith, although they also face pressure, the report says.

The Arabian Peninsula country climbed 11 spots on this year’s list due to increased violence against Christ’s followers. The risks are greatest for ex-Muslim Christians who are native to Qatar. Foreigners, on the other hand, have more freedom to worship, “as long as they do so in a way that the government tolerates”, says the organization.

ranking

The World Persecution List ranks countries according to the level of persecution suffered by Christians: extreme, severe, high, or variable. As of the 2021 ranking, there are no “high” levels of persecution among the top 50 countries, only “severe” and “extreme”.

Open Doors is an international Christian organization founded by a Dutch missionary in 1955 and active in more than 60 countries supporting churches that suffer persecution.

This year’s survey covers the period October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Check out the full list:

extreme persecution

Country Type of oppression 1 Afghanistan Islamic oppression two North Korea Communist and post-communist oppression 3 Somalia Islamic oppression 4 Libya Islamic oppression 5 Yemen Islamic oppression 6 eritrea dictatorial paranoia 7 Nigeria Islamic oppression 8 Pakistan Islamic oppression 9 Will Islamic oppression 10 India religious nationalism 11 Saudi Arabia Islamic oppression

severe persecution