Poder360 prepared an interactive map with data from the 2022 IBGE Demographic Census released this Wednesday (June 28)

In 2022, Brazil reached 203,062,512 population. This is what the data released this Wednesday (June 28, 2023) by the 2022 Demographic Census, carried out by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

O Power360 set up an interactive graph to consult the evolution of the population in all municipalities in Brazil. The period covered goes from 1991 to 2022. You can consult it here or below.

To browse the interactive chart, just click with the mouse cursor or your finger (if you are using a smartphone or tablet) on the city bar. You can find a municipality in 2 ways: alphabetically or writing the name of the municipality in the space.

Data exclusively collected in 2022 on the population of each municipality are also available. To make the query, access the interactive map here or in the interactive graphic below, also organized by this digital newspaper.

DELAY IN THE DEMOGRAPHIC CENSUS

A total of 69,434,693 questionnaires were applied from August 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023, mostly in person (98.88%). Telephone interviews (0.59%) and self-completion of questionnaires via the internet (0.52%) were also methods used in the research.

The Demographic Census is carried out every 10 years and was scheduled for 2020, but was postponed in the last 2 years.

In March 2020, the IBGE announced the postponement of the survey to 2021 due to the evolution of covid cases in Brazil.

In April 2021, the Bolsonaro government again postponed the collection of information. The then Special Secretary of Finance, Waldery Rodrigues, said that there were no resources foreseen in the Budget.

In January 2022, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) determined that the government take steps to carry out the IBGE Demographic Census in 2022. In August of last year, it was released the 2022 Census, with the start of data collection.

Initially, completion was scheduled for October. It was postponed to mid-December and later extended to 2023. The survey faced difficulties such as people refusing to answer the questionnaire. Former IBGE president Roberto Olinto classified this edition of the survey as “absolute tragedy”.

In January, there was another postponement to increase the number of people registered. “Since January, we have managed to register over 16 million people with resources from the Ministry of Planning”, said Cimar Azeredo Pereira, interim president of the IBGE.

The survey data verification stage was closed on May 28, 2023.

IBGE will publish data from the 2022 Demographic Census in stages. The 1st wave of disclosure, held this Wednesday (June 28), presented the total number of population, by municipalities and states and the total number of households. Other clippings, such as age, gender, skin color and religion will be released later.

